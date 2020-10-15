Bachelorette Clare Crowley's Ex-Fiancé Will 'Always Support Her' — But Won't Watch Fantasy Suites

"I wish her the best, but I'm gonna be honest, I might skip [watching] the Fantasy Suites," Benoit Beausejour-Savard tells PEOPLE

Benoit Beausejour-Savard is here to support his ex-fiancé — and current Bachelorette! — Clare Crawley on her journey to find lasting love.

Beausejour-Savard, 33, who was engaged to Crawley, 39, following the 2018 Bachelor Winter Games, opened up on People (the TV Show!) Wednesday about the premiere episode of his ex's season as the lead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's no place for hard feelings," the former Bachelorette Canada contestant said. "There was nothing bad about the two of us. It just didn't work out in the end. I will always support her, and she's doing the same for me."

Beausejour-Savard and Crawley remain on friendly terms — he even filmed with Crawley for the show, but it didn't make it into the season premiere.

Discussing Crawley's first night being the Bachelorette, Beausejour-Savard says that he wasn't surprised about her quick fall for Dale Moss.

"This is Clare," Beausejour-Savard says. "What you see is what you get. She's not gonna fake other relationships when she's really into someone."

Image zoom Benoit Beausejour-Savard, Clare Crawley Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty

While the reality star has no problem with Crawley dating other men, he tells PEOPLE that he's likely to avoid watching his ex-fiancé get steamy with other suitors.

"I'm not jealous at all," Beausejour-Savard says. "I gotta be honest, like, I wish her the best, but I'm gonna be honest, I might skip [watching] the Fantasy Suites."

Crawley told PEOPLE earlier this year that she and Beausejour-Savard split because they "realized we were different and wanted different things."

"But we still totally stay in touch," she said. "And we root for each other and for each other’s happiness."

Following Crawley's announcement as Bachelorette, Beausejour-Savard shared a sweet message of support on Instagram.

"Congratulations to this gem!!" he wrote in the caption of the March post. "She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best."

Image zoom Dale Moss, Clare Crawley Craig Sjodin/ ABC

Crawley shared with former Bachelorette leads Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Wednesday that she has "no regrets" about her explosive season.

"I said what I wanted to say, and I did what I wanted to do," she said. "I followed my gut. I didn't let anybody tell me what to do because I know what's best for myself."

The leading lady also promised that she wasn't coerced into anything during her time as the Bachelorette.

"I wasn't talked into or even encouraged to do something that I didn't want to do and I think that goes far in the world of The Bachelor because in the past, I think people always wonder, 'Did producers make you do this?' Never once did I do something that I didn't want to do," she told Lindsay, 35, and Kufrin, 30. "This was, I guess, the season to do things my way."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Crawley left abruptly mid-season after falling for one of her suitors. The trailer for the season, which premiered Tuesday night, hints at the shakeup, as one scene shows a contestant wondering, "I don't know how you can be so sure so quick." PEOPLE has reported that Crawley will be replaced by Tayshia Adams, who appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor and on Bachelor in Paradise.

Image zoom Clare Crawley Craig Sjodin/ ABC

Discussing the reports on the podcast, Crawley said, "I've heard some of the rumors, and I'm like, let them spin around because there's so much that happens. People think that they know what's going on, [but they don't]."

During the premiere, Crawley declared that she met her husband after greeting Moss, 32, and gave the former NFL player her first impression rose.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.