Bachelorette Clare Crawley Says 'Doctor Dale' Moss 'Saved the Day' After She Sliced Her Finger

Clare Crawley can count on Dale Moss.

Over the weekend, the Bachelorette star, 39, shared a candid post advocating for compassion as she opened up about her "feelings, insecurities, [and] emotions." While thanking her fans for their support on her Instagram Story on Sunday, she also gave a shout-out to her fiancé for his help after she sliced her finger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Almost lost my finger this morning," she said, holding up her bandaged finger to the camera. "Doctor Dale saved the day, though! I probably should have gotten stitches but whatever."

Image zoom Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

To her fans, Crawley said how thankful she was for the response to her post, saying, "It meant everything to me."

"I wasn't trying to state the obvious, but I just felt like we all could use a little reminder to have some compassion to everybody — not just to me, but to everybody," she said. "We all don't talk about everything that's going on, but we're all going through things at different magnitudes."

"So regardless of what it is, even if it's something big or small, essentially everybody just has their stuff that they're going through, and we don't know from the outside looking in," she continued. "Thank you for the sweet messages, they do mean a lot, I do read them. I hope you guys have an awesome weekend — we're going to hang in our PJs."

In the original post, which Crawley shared on Saturday, she opened up about how she has "good days" and "bad days," just like the rest of us.

"I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day," she captioned a mirror selfie, adding, "Being on reality TV doesn't exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman."

"So when you choose to pass judgments without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best," she continued.

Moss, 32, commented on the photo, writing, "You are never alone and your strength, love and passion has and will continue to help so many out there who may be afraid to share their struggles. I love you."

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Warner bros.

"This is the happiest time in my life," she said. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

"It was one of those cliché things," she added. "When you know, you know. Period."