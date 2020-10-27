"Oh, I'm in trouble," she says while raving over the former NFL player

The Bachelorette : Clare Crawley Says Meeting Dale Moss Felt Like 'Electricity' in Sneak Peek

Clare Crawley thinks Dale Moss might be the one.

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette, Clare, 39, catches up with former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas about her "impressive" roster of suitors, revealing that Dale, 31, has stood out the most.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have so many good guys," Clare gushes to DeAnna. "There was one guy... I swear it was electricity. Dale — his name is Dale. I got roasted so bad by this guy last night and from the corner of my eye, I see Dale, and it was so nice to have a man come over and say, 'Let me help you take care of this.'"

DeAnna, 38, tells Clare: "When you know, you know. I had never experienced that before I met my husband. I'm telling you, it is true."

Clare admits in a confessional interview that she knows the feeling all too well.

"When DeAnna said that she felt that way about her husband, I was like, 'I know exactly what she's talking about,'" she says. "Oh, I'm in trouble."

RELATED: PEOPLE Explains Everything You Need to Know About Clare Crawley's Season of The Bachelorette

Clare has raved over Dale from the moment she met him, as seen on the season premiere earlier this month.

After the former NFL player from South Dakota introduced himself and the two shared a warm embrace, Clare buried her face in her hands and said: "I definitely feel like I just met my husband."

"I'm shaking!" she added.

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ ABC

Dale also earned the first impression rose that night.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Clare abruptly left the show mid-season after she fell for one of her men.

"No one else stood a chance," the source said. "It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

According to the source, Tayshia Adams — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.