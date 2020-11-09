Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiancé Dale Moss Visit Her Hometown as Chris Harrison Defends the Couple

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss finally went public with their engagement after Thursday's episode of The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley is taking fiancé Dale Moss to her hometown!

Over the weekend, the newly engaged couple shared some videos from their road trip to Sacramento, California. "Where we headed next @clarecrawley ?" Moss teased on Instagram Friday, before sharing a video of him and the Bachelorette star joking around with a voice-changing filter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is everything 😂 . Finally the VIP Tour of Sacramento! #Hometown," the former NFL player, 32, later shared.

Crawley, 39, also shared a video of her and her fiancé goofing around in the car and raved about their latest milestone. "Grabbing our first coffee together☺️," she captioned the video.

Crawley and Moss got engaged on Thursday’s episode of the show. Although their relationship may have moved quickly, Crawley told PEOPLE she is exactly where she wants to be.

“This is the happiest time in my life,” Crawley said last week. “Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him.”

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between the Sacramento-based hairstylist and the sports consultant from New York.

After the pair blew up the season with their quick engagement, some Bachelor fans criticized the couple online. And recently, Crawley and Moss opened up to former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about how they’ve handled the hate from critics.

“I really get that I am not for everybody, I get that everybody might not do what I did or agree with what I’m doing, but at the end of the day, this is all for love,” Crawley said, noting that you can’t predict “love at first sight.”

“Granted it's not the norm, it's not what people are expecting or what people are used to, but how can you predict something like that? There’s no way to predict it," she continued.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous, longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris Harrison also defended Crawley and Moss' whirlwind romance.

"There is nothing that Clare has done that deserves anger and for her to be vilified," Harrison said. "Why are you mad that this woman found the love of her life and got engaged. I just want to ask everybody to have a little bit of grace and understanding, and also support Tayshia as the new Bachelorette."

Harrison also stood by Crawley's claims that she and Moss did not talk before the show, and expressed how happy he and the ABC producers are for her. "I just want to clear it up that at no point, I was disappointed in Clare. No point were any of us disappointed. In fact, it was the contrary. We love you, we're here for you," he said.