The couple initially called it quits in January before reconciling not long after

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up Again: 'It Was Mutual,' Source Says

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have once again gone their separate ways.

PEOPLE can confirm that Crawley, 40, and Moss, 33, recently split. "It was mutual," a source says. "It happened two weeks ago."

The reality stars most recently attended the U.S. Open in New York City together earlier this month. They ran into The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and her fiancé Blake Moynes at the event.

Fans began to speculate that Crawley and Moss had split after they didn't appear to celebrate his birthday together last week.

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Crawley and Moss met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. Though they left the ABC series early as an engaged couple just two weeks in, the pair called it quits in January.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote in a statement posted on Instagram at the time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives," he continued. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Crawley later claimed that she "was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time" as fans.

"Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she wrote on Instagram. "This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Though the two sparked reconciliation rumors soon after their breakup, but didn't make their reunion Instagram official until April.

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Crawley and Moss "took things really slowly when they got back together."

"They wanted to make sure they were on the same page," the source continued. "They care so much about each other."