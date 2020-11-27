The couple got engaged this summer while filming the ABC reality show

The Bachelorette 's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Spend First Thanksgiving Together After Engagement

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss just hit a major relationship milestone.

The couple celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday — their first major holiday spent together since getting engaged after just two weeks earlier this summer on the current season of The Bachelorette.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Crawley, 39, and Moss, 32, documented the special occasion on social media. The two paid a visit to Moss' family home in La Jolla, California, where the former professional football player filmed Crawley exploring the chicken coop in the backyard.

"At the Moss family farm over here," Moss said with a laugh on his Instagram Story. "With the chickens!"

Image zoom Credit: Dale Moss/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Dale Moss/Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Crawley posted a photo of a plate laden with Thanksgiving fare, writing, "My heart is full." Later, she shared a boomerang of herself cuddling up to Moss in bed. "Little spoon," she captioned the post, with an arrow pointing towards her husband-to-be.

Image zoom Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Dale Moss/Instagram

Prior to the holidays, Crawley and Moss went on a cross-country trip to their respective hometowns in order to get to know each other's families.

The couple documented their time in Crawley's hometown of Sacramento, California, before heading to Moss' native South Dakota.

"I just gave Dale the ultimate tour of Sacramento the other day, and guess what we are doing today," Crawley said on her Instagram Story at the time. "I guess you would call this the official hometowns?"

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Warner bros.

Crawley and Moss got engaged during the third episode of her season of The Bachelorette. And while their relationship was certainly a whirlwind, Crawley recently told PEOPLE she is exactly where she wants to be.

"This is the happiest time in my life," she said. "Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him."

From the first night of Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, viewers saw an instant spark between the reality star and the sports consultant from New York. After attempting to get to know the other men, she ultimately decided she wanted to cut the experience short to be with Moss.

"It was one of those cliché things," Crawley told PEOPLE. "When you know, you know. Period."