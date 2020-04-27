Bachelorette Clare Crawley Calls Out Her Suitors for Being on Show for ‘Wrong Reasons’

Image zoom Paul Hebert/ABC

Clare Crawley feels some of her potential suitors may not be appearing on her upcoming season of The Bachelorette to find love after all.

On Saturday, the upcoming Bachelorette, 39, tweeted about the men who will soon be vying for her heart on national TV, claiming some of them were only seeking fame and attention based on their pre-show behavior.

"If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season... you are in it for the wrong reasons... #dontwasteyourtime," she wrote on Twitter without naming any of her season's suitors. In another post, she added, "Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me."

Seemingly responding to the tweets, upcoming contestant Matt James clarified that he is active on the Cameo app in order to raise money for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief.

"Now for those of you who may have missed the messaging earlier this week, myself and Alex Bachman ... pledged all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight," James, 28, said on his Instagram Story over the weekend, E! News reported. "We're just coming up with creative ways to raise money for these kids that are the future and I hope y'all can help."

On Sunday, Crawley clarified on Twitter that her tweet wasn't about one particular person after a user questioned her about the issue of someone like James raising money on the Cameo app.

"... it was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value," she replied to the user's comment.

Last week, James — a friend of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron — told E! News that he was excited about the upcoming season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There's a very beautiful young lady in Sacramento right now who's quarantining and who is patiently waiting for production on a show to pick back up and I've been waiting as well," he said at the time. "And I'm hoping after everything settles down and everyone is safe that I'll finally get to meet her. I'm looking forward to it."

Though ABC previously announced the 32 guys, who range in age from 23 to 42 and would be competing on the dating show, host Chris Harrison said the cast could be restructured due to the pandemic.

“Obviously with this virus, who knows when this thing is going to blow through. So the idea that everybody is just going to be able to take off work and do this again? Probably very slim,” he said on Instagram last month.

