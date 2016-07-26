The Bachelorette's Chase McNary Gets Real About JoJo's Rejection: 'It Was Hitting Rock Bottom from the Highest Cliff'

Shocker! In a Bachelorette first, Chase McNary was sent home by JoJo Fletcher in the middle of a Fantasy Suite date on Monday night’s episode.

“It was hitting rock bottom from the highest cliff,” McNary tells PEOPLE exclusively of the situation. “We had spent the entire hometown together, we spent the entire day in Thailand together, we had a great dinner together, I got the Fantasy Suite card and then it was over. It was like I was soaring and then I crashed.”

Blindsided, McNary admits he “resorted to anger” by storming off from the Suite. “I was upset, clearly. My immediate reaction was fight or flight, I chose flight.”

Chase McNary and JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette

Since then however, the 27-year-old medical sales rep says he’s found “closure” with his former love.

“I have a better understanding of the position JoJo is in and why she’s made the decisions she’s made. There are no hard feelings. There’s only so much time, and I see where I maybe lacked in a few areas now. If I would have excelled, the outcome could have been different.”

Continues McNary, “I look at it like it’s a no regrets situation. Yeah, it was scary. But at least it taught me how to overcome that hurt. Now I can do it and I know that. Going forward I think it will help with figure relationships.

When it comes to the final two, McNary’s pals Jordan Rodgers and Robby Hayes are “both stand up guys,” he says. “I think they’re smart. And I hope they’re able to stick it out for the longevity of the relationship, whoever ends up with her!”

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, and The Bachelorette‘s finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET, both on ABC.