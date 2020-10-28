Bachelorette Contestant Bennett Jordan Reveals First Impression of Dale Moss: 'I Was Blown Away'

Dale Moss has quickly become this season's front-runner in the quest to win Clare Crawley's heart

Even Bennett Jordan would have given Dale Moss the first impression rose during the premiere of The Bachelorette.

Bennett, a contestant from Clare Crawley's current season, recently stopped by the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where revealed his first impression of Dale — who has quickly become this season's front-runner in the quest to win Clare's heart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was personally very, very impressed with Dale night one," said the Harvard alum. "I remember speaking with Dale and I was blown away by him. I was like, 'This guy's a stud, he is beautiful — have you seen those eyes? He's super articulate, he has a soft-spoken voice, what's not to love about this guy?' It also struck me as we were kind of getting going, just kind of learning the process and how things work around there, [that] Dale was super quick [to lean] into a producer/event-manager type role. He was really outspoken and would go on these monologues."

Image zoom Bennett (left) and Dale | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)

While Dale's habit of "taking the mic" and addressing the group in long-winded speeches proved to be off-putting for some of the other men, Bennett said it actually helped him be more comfortable.

"I realized that was totally fair game, absolutely normal," he said. "But I was impressed by both his eloquence and the way he stepped up immediately. That sort of nudged me along to find my voice."

Image zoom Dale Moss and Clare Crawley | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ ABC

And Bennett put his newfound voice on display during Monday night's episode of the ABC reality show, delivering multiple playful jabs at Dale while participating in a group date comedy roast.

"Since you've said you're the best-suited for Clare, do me a favor and at least swing by my chateau for a little lesson in fashion before the big day, you big diva," he joked while on stage.

But Clare, who interpreted Bennett and all of the other men's digs as jealousy, ended up withholding the group date rose, leaving the men frustrated and feeling like they might be wasting their time. (Dale received a rose on a separate group date earlier in the episode.)

"It literally feels like right now, she's only interested in Dale in this whole house," one man said. "Like, to the point where I feel like I'm wasting my time being here. It's almost like they're already dating and we're all just f---ing around here."

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Clare abruptly left the show mid-season after she fell for one of her men.

"No one else stood a chance," the source said. "It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Tayshia Adams — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up Bachelorette. She made her big reveal in a teaser at the end of Tuesday night's episode.