Becca Kufrin's 'Favorite' Bachelorette Date? Destroying a Warehouse Full of Arie Memorabilia

Now there’s one way to get over your ex.

The Bachelor franchise is known for its extravagant dates — but for Becca Kufrin, no helicopter ride or winery tour could top that time she got to destroy a warehouse full of reminders of her relationship with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Less than three months ago, fans watched in collective horror as Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Kufrin, 28 — only to later change his mind and dump her for his runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, all over the course of a brutal three-hour finale.

Now, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are engaged and set to wed next year, and Kufrin, of course, is our new leading lady. And on next week’s episode of The Bachelorette, prepare for her to truly put the past in the past.

“Next episode, I will say, I do have my favorite date of all time,” she said while appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday to promote the season. “It’s called the rage room and I go in with one lucky guy and we just smash everything from the past.”

“So I walked into this warehouse and it’s [Luyendyk Jr.’s] old race car from last season, it’s the proposal playing on a loop on monitors that we can smash. We had sledgehammers, we had baseball bats, we had crow bars — everything,” she continued. “Everything was fair game! It was so fun.”

But that being said, Kufrin also admitted she can “empathize” with her ex “so much more” now that she’s gone through the journey from the other side.

“It’s a struggle because you meet so many guys, you make so many great relationships, and if you’re doing it right you should be open and developing feelings for multiple people,” she said. “But it was very tricky to navigate, and I just wanted to go about it my way and really respect the guys and treat them how I would want to be treated, so that’s what I had to keep in the back of my mind the entire time.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE earlier this month, the Minnesota native opened up about how she forgave Luyendyk Jr.

“He had to follow his heart,” she said. “I could never fault somebody for that.”

And now, happily engaged to her Bachelorette pick, Kufrin acknowledged that everything has fallen into place.

“In hindsight, I appreciate that Arie did it when he did,” she said. “And as weird as it sounds, I can only thank him, because it allowed me to go on this new journey to find the person who is a much better fit!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.