The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Moves to Los Angeles After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Becca Kufrin confirmed her breakup from Garrett Yrigoyen on Tuesday after more than two years together

Becca Kufrin is moving on — literally!

The former Bachelorette star announced that she has officially moved to Los Angeles on Thursday, just days after she confirmed her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

"Hello Los Angeles," she wrote on Instagram. "I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident."

Kufrin, 30, said she's excited to start fresh.

"After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with," she continued. "But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life."

She also asked her 1.2 million followers for any recommendations of where to eat and things to do with her dog, Minno.

"Minno and I also love long walks on the beach and watching sunsets with furends she meets at the dog park, so please share away," she concluded.

On Tuesday, Kufrin confirmed that she and Yrigoyen had ended their engagement after more than two years together.

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay.

Earlier this month, Kufrin shared a photo of herself without her engagement ring while she was back home in her home state of Minnesota, spurring on breakup rumors.

"Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night," Kufrin continued. "It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now."

Hours after the episode dropped, Kufrin further addressed the split in an Instagram post, where she assured fans that she and Yrigoyen, 31, have "nothing but love and respect" for each other.

"With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the former couple.

"While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together," she continued.

In June, Kufrin revealed that she didn't "know" the status of her relationship with her now ex-fiancé following his support of law enforcement in the wake of national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

On an earlier episode of the podcast, Kufrin addressed Yrigoyen's comments and apologized to Lindsay — the franchise's first Black female lead — for the way she handled herself while discussing race in America.