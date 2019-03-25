Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Gets a Lap Dance from Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen at Chippendales Show

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen had a wild night out on Saturday.

The Bachelorette star and her fiancé attended the Chippendales show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas over the weekend — and Yrigoyen couldn’t help but get in on the action.

Yrigoyen took the stage as a guest performer, dancing with the troupe and even ripping his shirt off.

At one point, he pulled his fiancée on stage with him and gave Kufrin a lap dance.

Kufrin posted several videos from the Chippendales show on her Instagram Story and praised Yrigoyen’s debut.

“Superstar,” she wrote on a photo of Yrigoyen standing shirtless with the rest of the dancers.

Bachelor alumni Tia Booth and Caroline Lunney also attended the show to cheer on Yrigoyen.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette. And while the Minnesota native is looking forward to one day tying the knot with Yrigoyen, she’s said they aren’t in any rush to wed.

When it comes to planning for their big day, Kufrin said that it’s “very far in the future.”

“We have some ideas of things that we would want, but nothing — no dates, no venues or anything yet. We’ll give it some time. One thing at a time,” she told PEOPLE in December.

The couple recently moved in together in San Diego.