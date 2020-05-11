The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrate 2-Year Engagement Anniversary

The couple dedicated sweet posts to each other on Instagram

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are going strong.

On Monday, the Bachelorette stars celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement with sweet posts on Instagram.

"Hey @gy_yrigoyen, remember when you opened the ring box backward? That's when I knew I was in for the time of my life," Kufrin, 30, captioned two photos of the couple's proposal in the Maldives, which aired during her season finale of The Bachelorette in August 2018.

"Two years down, hopefully 68 more to go," she added. "I love you G."

"Of course I opened it backward, I have to keep you guessing :)" commented Yrigoyen, 31. "I love you too."

He also posted a photo of the two embracing by the water.

"I've learned precisely 730 new things about you and from you," he wrote. "Something new every day. Happy 2 year, love you B."

After the show, Kufrin and Yrigoyen moved in together in an apartment near San Diego, California. They've been taking their relationship at their own pace ever since, maintaining they want to make sure the timing is right for both of them when they say "I do."

"He was previously married and divorced, so I never want him to feel rushed or pressured into anything," Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight last December. "I'm fine with where we're at. I'm kind of just waiting for him to be like, 'Okay, let's do this now.'"

That said, they do know what they want when it comes to their big day.

"We just want it to be a massive party," Kufrin said. "Like, I don't want the traditional sit-down, everyone is in their assigned seats. I want it to be like, food trucks all over and games and one massive party. So, that's what we've talked about."