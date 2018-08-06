The Bachelorette Star Becca Kufrin's Family Questions if Garrett Will 'Keep Challenging' Her

placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
August 06, 2018 11:10 AM

Becca Kufrin has a tough decision to make — and her family can feel her struggle.

In an exclusive sneak peak from the finale episode of The Bachelorette, Kufrin, 28, seeks her family’s advice ahead of making her final decision — but they aren’t much help.

“You weren’t lying when you said, ‘I’ve got two keepers,’ ” Kufrin’s uncle says after meeting both Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann.

And after admitting they are just as confused as she is, Kufrin confesses, “I feel helpless!”

So what did her family think of the men?

“Blake, for some reason right when he came in seemed more like equal, on your level,” says Kufrin’s mom, with her sister adding that Horstmann and Kufrin seemed “very similar.”

The Bachelorette

“You came in, you were bookends,” her uncle says of Horstmann. “You were a matched pair. I love the guy.”

As for Yrigoyen, her family says he seems like “a little bit more of a risk.”

Kufrin’s sister questions if the Bachelorette will feel challenged in her relationship with Yrigoyen.

“I want to make sure that he would keep challenging you,” she explains.

The three-hour Bachelorette finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

