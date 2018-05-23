The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin on Getting Engaged Again: 'This Time It’s Going to Stick!'

It was only a few months ago that Becca Kufrin was left heartbroken when her then-fiancé, Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. , broke things off on national television.

But now, Kufrin, 28, is happily engaged to her pick on The Bachelorette (the season premieres May 28) — and this time, it feels a whole lot different.

“I feel like I finally found my missing puzzle piece,” Kufrin tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “I just can’t wipe the smile off my face!”

And the publicist credits her stint as the Bachelorette with helping her find exactly what she was looking for.

Josh Telles

“Yes, I fell in love with Arie and I was ready to commit,” she says. “But meeting 28 guys who all have different personalities, I really had to sift through and be decisive about my actions and who would be the best fit for me. And this time around, I really did find that.”

When it came to what she was looking for, “I wanted someone who is genuine,” says Kufrin, adding, “someone who can open up and be vulnerable and really show me who they are, and I found that.”

Continues Kufrin: “I found someone who is going to be a teammate and compromise with me. He’s a special guy.”

Now, “I’m so excited to start this and have everything see what happened,” she says of her relationship with her fiancé. “In my heart it just feels so right. And this time, it’s going to stick!”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.