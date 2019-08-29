Bachelorette Love Lives
Becca Kufrin Shuts Down Questions About Garrett Yrigoyen After He Skips Bachelor in Paradise Wedding

Fans wondered if the couple had split after he didn't attend Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's wedding in Mexico

By Aurelie Corinthios
August 29, 2019 11:50 AM

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are doing just fine.

Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise took fans inside Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s nuptials earlier this summer, reuniting several stars from the franchise. But one familiar face was missing: Kufrin’s fiancé, Yrigoyen.

His absence led some fans to wonder if the couple had split, and after the former Bachelorette was flooded with messages asking why she attended solo, she posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story explaining that Yrigoyen had a surprise birthday party that he couldn’t miss.

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise Stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson on Their ‘Enchanted’ Wedding

Still, one follower wasn’t convinced. “He don’t really like you or he would be with you,” they wrote. “I’m married 36 years and we do it as a team. You need to find a man that stays by your side with special events. You look lonely. Good luck.”

Kufrin, 29, took a screenshot of the direct message and posted it on her Story.

“Don’t be such a Sharon, Sharon,” she responded to the user, referring to the woman’s Instagram handle.

Becca Kufrin/Instagram
In the original videos, Kufrin said she felt frustrated by the onslaught of messages she got about her fiancé skipping the wedding.

“So many people have been DMing me about why Garrett wasn’t with me at the wedding. Blah, blah, blah,” she said, according to TV Insider. “It’s actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing.”

“It’s okay to do your own thing in a relationship sometimes,” she added. “Sorry, guys. You know we can’t do everything together, as much as I want to.”

RELATED: Inside The Bachelorette Couple Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s First Apartment Together

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Kufrin and Yrigoyen, 30, got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette last year. They have since moved in together in an apartment near San Diego, California.

“It’s been a change! Because I’ve never lived anywhere other than Minnesota and I’ve never lived with a partner before,” Kufrin told PEOPLE in May. “I was very independent and used to living on my own, so it’s been different to adapt to someone else’s lifestyle.”

Although it’s been a transition for the lovebirds, it’s been a positive experience overall.

“He’s so adventurous and really pushing me outside of my comfort zone to try new things, so it’s been fun,” she said.

And while they’re looking forward to tying the knot in the future, they aren’t in any rush to wed.

“No weddings plans, no dates. We’re kind of just playing it by ear and taking it day by day,” Kufrin explained. “We literally just figured out where we want to live and moved in together.”

