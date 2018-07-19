Becca Kufrin Breaks Down in Tears on Fantasy Suite Date: I'm Doing 'What Arie Did to Me'

The Fantasy Suite dates are around the corner!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s all-new episode of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin admits that the upcoming overnight dates are bringing up painful memories from her past relationship with The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“This time last year, Arie had said a lot of things — and didn’t stand by them,” she says.

With just Garrett Yrigoyen, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann left in the running, Kufrin is feeling pressured to make the right choice — but could she be following in her ex’s footsteps?

“I am in love with two guys,” she says.

And the possibility of hurting someone is weighing heavily on her. In one scene, Kufrin cries after saying goodbye to one of the men.

“I literally just did to him what Arie did to me,” she says.

Earlier this year, fans watched in collective horror as Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Kufrin, 28 — only to later change his mind and dump her for his runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26, all over the course of a brutal three-hour finale. Now, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are engaged and set to wed next year.

Kufrin has since admitted she can “empathize” with her ex now that she’s gone through the journey from the other side.

“When we were engaged, I realized how much he struggled,” she told PEOPLE in May. “Being in this position now and having to make tough decisions, I can empathize with him more. Trying to balance feelings for multiple people is not easy and there is no rule book for being in this position.”