Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on Facing Her Exes at Men Tell All: 'You Can’t Pick Who You Love'

Becca Kufrin vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.s heart on season 8 of The Bachelor. Now, she’s on her own journey to find love on the latest season of The Bachelorette — and she’s blogging about it exclusively for PEOPLE! Follow Becca on Twitter at @thebkoof.

You’d think being 28 I’d be semi-used to having to confront my exes (see: unwanted Peruvian guest last year) but it’s still something I don’t think anyone, can prepare for. Heading into Men Tell All I was on-edge. As much as I was ready to see SOME of the men who came on this crazy adventure, I was still so nervous to see what was in store. Some of these men I truly fell for, some left on bad terms, and some hearts I broke…and I had no idea how they – or I – would react when we were on the same stage together.

Now contrary to what people might think, I am not privy to any of the conversations that went down between the guys and Chris Harrison prior to me coming on stage. I came out blind to the drama that unfolded and felt like I was walking into the Lion’s den. But the second I saw the guys again I had the weirdest feeling – comfort. I knew there would be some hard questions asked, but I had such a great group of guys and as soon as I saw their faces, I was reminded of what I loved about each one of them. I truly tried to treat every man on this journey how I would want to be treated, so I couldn’t imagine it being too tough. But did I speak too soon?

The Bachelorette Men Tell All Paul Hebert/ABC

Seeing some familiar and not-so familiar faces again was exciting and strange. Even though I sent Joe home the first night, I was pumped to see him again. What most people don’t know is that I randomly ran into Joe back in June when I was in Chicago and had time to actually talk and get to know him better. He is an amazing man who I’m glad to still have been able to meet. And speaking of familiar faces, Jake from Minneapolis was there for our 5th time meeting. Hi again, Jake!

Saying goodbye to Jason in Thailand was heart wrenching, and at that point in time I couldn’t really give him a straight answer as to why I was ending our amazing relationship. The only thing I could say was our relationship wasn’t as far along as my relationship with the remaining two men. Sometimes, you just have to follow your heart and can’t verbalize why you feel a certain way. If there is one thing I’ve learned it’s that you can’t pick who you love. Seeing him again, my only hope was that he understood why I chose to end things before spending a night with him. To see him again and hear that he didn’t harbor any ill-will meant the world to me, especially when he mentioned he’d like to remain friends. We are rooting for each other’s happiness and he is someone who I’d also like to remain in my life. Probably the most awkward moment of the night was when Chris asked about Jason’s kissing skills. Another thing I can’t quite verbalize, but I still stand by what I say when I said he was one of the best. Sorry Mama Tartick!

Paul Hebert/ABC

Talking to Colton again about Tia and his virginity was something I looked forward to mainly because of the backlash that rippled through both of those topics. As strong as the relationship was that Colton and I had formed up until that point, it just couldn’t compare to the other three men. And even if she hadn’t pulled me aside that last day I still would have made the same decision. Another situation that I wanted to talk about was the way I handled the conversation when Colton opening up about his virginity. I said it in the Bahamas and again during Men Tell All, but him being a virgin wasn’t a negative thing for me. I respected him for that decision and wanted to make sure I handled my response in the best way possible. Now, people can have their own opinions, but as long as Colton knows I took that bit of information to heart and really respected it, then that’s all that really matters. Watching the comments back about what some of the other guys said to him on that stage irk me to no end, and I don’t believe anyone’s sexual experience should be held against them. If someone wants to be a virgin, then everyone should respect that. Colton’s virginity isn’t affecting any one of those guys so no one should have any cheap shots thrown his way.

Colton Underwood ABC

Wills, as expected, killed it in the suit that evening. Wills was another one of the harder goodbyes during this journey. Throughout my time with Wills, I always walked away from my conversations and time spent with him feeling like we were taking steps in the right direction. It was uncanny how many weird, unique similarities we had, and so I knew he took it very hard when our journey came to an end. Wills has the biggest heart and feels things so fully, and having him ask me where things went wrong was difficult. Nothing he did was wrong, and what my decision came down to on our last night was where my heart was pulling me. I admire and adore Wills and was so grateful that he came into this journey with such a good and open heart.

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin On How She Forgave Arie Luyendyk, Jr. – “He Had to Follow His Heart”

I was not prepared for the moment when Jean Blanc asked to come on the stage, and quite frankly, my stomach dropped with how this interaction would go. I obviously hadn’t seen him since that day in Utah where I began to question the men’s motives, and to be honest, I still don’t know if Jean Blanc really understands how he handled that situation. Having him give me another bottle of perfume left me scratching my head a little, but I’m happy he apologized. As much as I appreciated Jean’s apology, there was one more that blew all other apologies out of the water. Once again, Chris nailed it with the choir and the lyrics. We all make mistakes, and Chris went out of his way to fix his in a really fun and charming way with humor and music which is kinda my thing. So Chris, apology accepted! Now onto the one man who caused quite a stir this season…Jordan. Who – no surprises here – showed up in his golden undies. Also, please don’t forget, I was the one who gave him those in the first place, so clearly it didn’t bother me that much. This journey is anxiety-filled, so to have someone there who could joke and give moments of levity was so needed for me. And, Jordan, I think I speak for Bachelor Nation when I say we need to see this acclaimed portfolio.

For a night that was filled with tears, laughter, tough questions and a walk down memory lane, it went way better than expected. I have nothing but gratitude for these men even though we went through one huge unconventional journey, and I wish them nothing but the best. I wouldn’t change the weeks or overall experience for anything. These men taught me so much about them, about myself and about the world. Thank you to all 28 guys who came on this journey with me and brought so much vibrancy, and a little drama, to my life.

Paul Hebert/ABC

I’d be dishonest if I didn’t say this was by far the most challenging, at times stressful, exciting and worthwhile thing I’ve ever done in my life. Though at times I questioned if this could actually work and if I was the best gal to take this on. On this journey I found myself, I found love, I found my partner and future husband, and I found a lifetime of beautiful, weird, heartbreaking, inspiring, and laughter filled memories. All of the support, love and kindness has blown me away since the start of this, so I owe Bachelor Nation a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sending virtual hugs to everyone who had supported me along this endeavor!

Next week is the last time I ever give out another rose, but it wasn’t easy getting there. I knew I was in for an emotional rollercoaster, but nothing could have prepared me for what was to come. I’m left with a gut-wrenching goodbye and the harsh reality that I had to break someone’s heart in half.

Thanks for reading and supporting me through this crazy, whirlwind romance.

Xoxo,

Becca