The Bachelorette's Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum Renew Their Vows in Stunning Caribbean Ceremony  

Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum are reaffirming their commitment to each other.

The couple, who met and fell in love on The Bachelorette in 2011 and got married in December 2012, renewed their “I do’s” on Aruba’s Eagle Beach on Wednesday during the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony, dubbed Vow Renewal 2.0.

Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum Aruba Tourism Authority

They were joined by their two children, son Fordham, 3½, and daughter Essex, 1½.

“There’s no where else we’d rather ‘renew our I do’s’ than in Aruba, it’s absolutely breathtaking,” Ashley, 33, says in a statement. “We’re overjoyed to have shared this experience with the company of our children, and know this moment in time is one we’ll treasure for the rest of our lives. The One happy island is truly magical and romantic!”

The family stayed at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino and enjoyed destination activities including UTV off-roading through Arikok National Park and sailing via a catamaran cruise.

Lydia and Doug McLaughlin Aruba Tourism Authority

More than 500 guests attended the ceremony, including the Real Housewives of Orange County alums Lydia and Doug McLaughlin.