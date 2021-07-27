Bachelorette's Andrew Spencer Says He's 'Disappointed and Embarrassed' by Past Insensitive Tweets

"That's a part of my life and I own it, but that's nowhere near the person I am today," said Andrew Spencer

Andrew Spencer says he has grown since making insensitive social media posts years ago.

The Bachelorette contestant addressed past insensitive tweets he made while speaking with Entertainment Tonight during the recent taping of the Men Tell All special.

According to Page Six, the resurfaced tweets of Spencer's, reportedly from around 2014, contained offensive language and were often misogynistic, including one that referred to women as "fat hoes."

"That's just really immature. I own it and I don't downplay anything about it. I'm really sorry that people had to see that side of me," Spencer, 26, told ET. "Obviously you don't want to hide that. That's a part of my life and I own it, but that's nowhere near the person I am today. I obviously show that every single day in how I speak."

"If my mom would've saw those tweets, she would've whooped my ass for sure," he said, adding, "[I'm] definitely disappointed and embarrassed about that, but that is 1000 percent not who I am today."

The football player was sent home by Bachelorette Katie Thurston last week. After Thurston chose not to give a rose to Spencer, they had a tear-filled conversation about her decision as she walked him out.

"You are such an amazing man," she told him during the episode. "And you give 100 percent to everything that you are passionate about, and that's what you deserve. And that's not something I could give you. I could not look at your mom or your sister in the eye and tell them what they would want to hear because they know what you deserve. I know what you deserve."

He said in a confessional, "I'd love nothing more than to be with her. ... But I want my future wife to choose me and, you know, I wasn't chosen. So I had to say no. I don't want to go through this with her again. I don't want to be standing at a rose ceremony waiting for her to not choose me."

In an Instagram post after the episode aired, Spencer thanked fans for supporting him on the reality show and shared his hopes moving forward — and Thurston in the comment section endorsed "#AndrewforBachelor."

'Thankful to be able to put smiles on faces and share a variety of different feels to you all. I've never claimed to be a perfect man nor do i expect to win everyone's approval," he wrote in the caption. "I only seek to touch the hearts of few with my life experiences and joyful love. What you saw is 1000% ME. Maybe minus some of the tears. they put something in the water there in NM 😂 I hope i represented my momma along with family and friends well and hope i continued to improve the way black men on this show are viewed."

"Katie thank you for reassuring my belief in love. Your strength as a woman set the tone for 30 men to be open and vulnerable something not easily done for men," he continued. "And for that it brought the guys in the house closer and some to being really good friends of mine. You and I shared many real conversations coupled with real romance that sparked discussions in living rooms and left some smitten over our connection. So lastly (British voice) Hello love, i am truly thankful for you allowing me to experience your type of love."

Spencer recently told PEOPLE that he remains optimistic about finding love after The Bachelorette.

"That's my No. 1 goal. You know, you can wish for money; I wish to be able to live life and my days with my person, my significant other, my whatever you want to call it. I'm a hopeless romantic — that's just who I am. I always grew up watching rom-coms with my mom and I fell for the love. I didn't see it with my mother's relationship, I didn't see it with my sister's, and we just have a long line and history of failed marriages, and I just kind of want love for me, and I believe in that."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.