Andi Dorfman Would Now Choose Chris Soules if She Could Redo Her Season of The Bachelorette

Though Andi Dorfman looks back on her Bachelorette experience with fondness, she'd choose a different outcome if she could do it all over again.

While speaking with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the Hollywood Raw podcast on Tuesday, the former Bachelorette revealed that if she could relive her season 10, she wouldn't give her last rose to her final two suitors, Josh Murray and Nick Viall — instead, she'd choose Chris Soules, who came in third place.

"Honestly, if I had to pick a different person from my season, it would not have been Nick, who was second. It would have been Chris Soules, who was third," said Dorfman, 33, who got engaged to Murray, 36, on the finale. (They split months later.)

She admitted that at the time, Soules, 39, "was my buddy, he was my friend, and I really liked Nick and Josh."

For Dorfman, she said she felt very comfortable with Soules. "Chris was kind of like my safety blanket. He was the guy that I could go on a date with and like, I knew that we could like, have a good time. There wasn't a ton of pressure. Like, he was a relief."

But when it came to deciding her final suitors, Soules wasn't one of them.

"I knew when the final three came down, I was like, 'I need to actually get serious about these final two,' and so I kind of had to remove him as like, a safety net," she said, adding that it "definitely wouldn't have been Nick, it wouldn't have been anyone else I don't think."

After her stint as Bachelorette — and breakup with Murray — Dorfman confirmed that she did not date any of her suitors from the season.

"It was done," she said, and added that "most of my season went on to be Bachelors — both Nick and Chris went on to be Bachelors at some point." (Soules went on to be the season 19 Bachelor and was followed by Viall, 40, who starred on season 21.)

While Dorfman is still hopeful of finding love, she wouldn't do the experience over again.

"Not in a bad way that I wouldn't do it again, just like, I actually really enjoyed doing it," she said. "It was great, I traveled. I have still — even though it didn't work out — have a great taste in my mouth about it. Like, I traveled the world, I met really cool people, I had this experience. I don't know, I don't think I'd want to do it again."

Recently, in early December, Dorfman and fellow Bachelorette Becca Kufrin auctioned off a double date night with them and two fans in Los Angeles — an event that benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The lucky winner and a friend will enjoy a nice meal with Dorfman and Kufrin and be able to hear all about their experiences on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.