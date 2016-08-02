Andi Dorfman on JoJo Fletcher's Engagement, Her Pick for Next Bachelor and Whether She'd Ever Join Bachelor in Paradise

There’s a reason why Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers was widely labeled a front-runner from the start of JoJo Fletcher‘s season – her attraction to him was just that obvious.

In fact, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman called Rodgers as the winner from the very beginning.

“Personally, I was not surprised that JoJo picked Jordan,” Dorfman, 29, told PEOPLE at Wedding Paper Divas and celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss’ Bachelorette finale viewing party, hosted in Weiss’ New York City apartment Monday. “I could see from day one the way she looked at him, and I was like, ‘Done, sold.’ “

As for whether she thinks she would have done anything differently than Fletcher, Dorfman said it’s “hard to say … because you are so in the moment.”

“So many things are going on around you that no one can really realize,” she said. “I think JoJo did a pretty damn good job.”

In particular, Dorfman applauded Fletcher, 25, for the way she handled her suitors – even when things were getting out of hand.

“She had a very lively bunch of guys,” Dorfman said. “She had to lay down the law a little bit more than a lot of us past Bachelorettes have.”

“I think there was a lot more drama amongst the guys this season than you typically see,” she added. “You had a very clear-cut villain, [Chad Johnson], which is different from a lot of seasons. I feel like a lot of time the guy with the target on his back is the guy who becomes the villain and in this situation I don’t think there was ever a target on Chad because JoJo was never going to pick him. And so the villain came out of pure hatred versus jealousy.”

Dorfman even revealed her pick for the next Bachelor – and surprise, surprise, it’s Luke Pell.

“He’s got such a good story,” Dorfman said. “He’s a war veteran. He’s good looking. We all just want to know a little but more about Luke.”

“Either that or rumor has it … Chris Harrison is going to be the next Bachelor!” she added with a laugh.

And last but not least, can we ever expect to see Dorfman heading down to the beaches of Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise?

“No. Never. That was the quickest ‘no’ I’ve ever given. Ever,” Dorfman said. “I could elaborate, but just a simple no. Never say never, but no.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 3 premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.