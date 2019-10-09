Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Denies Dating Tyler Cameron: 'The Gigi Hadid Rumors Put That to Rest'

Andi Dorfman is loving the single life.

The Bachelorette alumna stopped by PEOPLE Now on Wednesday, when she opened up about being happy in her relationship status — and put any lingering Tyler Cameron dating rumors to rest.

Over the summer, Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, enlisted Dorfman for a run through New York City’s Central Park in support of his charity, ABC Food Tours.

Cameron, 26, and Dorfman, 32, will both run the TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, and their commonalities extend beyond the ABC reality series.

“Well, obviously Tyler’s from Bachelor Nation, but more so, we both went to Wake Forest [University]. He moved to New York and we got in touch,” Dofrman explained about how the two connected. “He’s obviously running the marathon, and he asked me to come out for the group. I was like, ‘Yeah.’ “

Although the pair attended the same alma mater, they didn’t overlap at the university. “I’m a little older,” Dorfman said with a smile, “which he likes to rub in my face.”

Image zoom Andi Dorfman and Tyler Cameron Astrid Stawiarz/Getty ; Ed Herrera/Walt Disney Television via Getty

In mid-August, 200 fans showed up for the run with Dorfman and Cameron. The two smiled as they posed for pictures with their fellow runners before taking off. Dorfman even delivered an inspiring speech to the group. “My first running pep talk,” Dorfman wrote on her Instagram Story, thanking Cameron for the invite. “They crushed it yesterday! Thanks for letting me be a part of it.”

Following the run, some speculated that Dorfman and Cameron could be more than friends. But on Wednesday, Dorfman was quick to set the record straight — and noted his recent fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“I don’t think they ship us anymore,” Dorfman told PEOPLE Now, referencing Bachelor Nation shipping them as a romantic item after the N.Y.C. run. “I think the Gigi Hadid rumors put that to rest. I was like, ‘No, I’m good. I’m in the clear on this one.’ “

Image zoom Tyler Cameron and Andi Dorfman Andi Dorfman/ Instagram

“It’s funny how that spins,” she continued. “But it is what it is. I get it. I’ve been in reality TV. I know Bachelor Nation.”

Cameron and Hadid, 24, were linked in late July when astute social media users noticed the two followed each other on Instagram.

They were then spotted together at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, in a photo from an onlooker that surfaced on Twitter. Later that month, Cameron and Hadid were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Things appeared to heat up between the pair when the model brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards. According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Cameron “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

In early September, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple when they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, who died from complications due to cancer. Cameron even sweetly consoled Hadid, as she kept him by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

But the September funeral was the last time the two were seen in public together.

Cameron recently told Jenny McCarthy while bartending on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he was on the market.

“I may be single,” Cameron said with a flirtatious smile.

While speaking with PEOPLE last week, Cameron said, “I’m at a point right now where I don’t really talk about what I’m doing relationship-wise.”

“What’s out there is out there. I’m just focusing on myself right now,” he added.

And his “focusing on myself” mentality appears to be one that both he and Dorfman share.

On Wednesday, Dorfman told PEOPLE Now, “I kind of love the single life right now, I’m not going to lie.”

“People are like, ‘Why are you single?’ And I joke, ‘it’s a woman’s right to choose,’ but it’s true. I enjoy being single. I enjoy being able to do what I want and investing time into running a marathon or traveling with my girlfriends, whatever I want to do. So I think I’m waiting until the right time for me,” she said.

When it comes to looking for a partner in the future, Dorfman admitted that she sees “control issues” as a serious red flag.

But “on a joking level,” Dorfman said she’ll be avoiding anyone in the reality TV world. “I’m just going to steer clear of any guy on reality TV.”