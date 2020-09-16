The Bachelorette's Kenny King Is Engaged: 'Perfect Place, Perfect Person'

Kenny King appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette and quickly became a fan favorite

Kenny King has found his queen!

The former Bachelorette star proposed to his girlfriend London Ferris over the weekend — and she said yes.

King posted a video of the sweet moment on social media, showing the couple embracing after the popped the question.

"Perfect time, perfect place, perfect person," he wrote. "She said yes! (she would have had to swim if she didn't 😂😎🤴🏾)"

In the video, the couple is riding on the back of a boat when the pro wrestler leans over and pretends to be sick. When Ferris walks over to try and comfort him, King gets down on one knee. Ferris drops down and embraces her new fiancé.

Ferris also shared a photo from the sweet moment, along with a close-up of her new sparkler.

"So, I thought it was going to be family picture day but @kennykingpb2 had other plans," she wrote. "Of course I say 'Yes' to forever with you."

Ferris, a U.S. Air Force veteran, works as a hair and makeup artist and is also a mother.

King appeared on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. He eventually left the show on his own after deciding he couldn't spend so much time away from his daughter.

He got a second chance at love during Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, where he once again made an early exit for the sake of his family.

According to The Blast, King and Ferris began dating shortly after his return from Paradise and have been together ever since.