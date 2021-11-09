Bachelorette Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Joins Dancing with the Stars 2022 Tour: 'Beyond Grateful'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is heading back to the stage!

The former Bachelorette, 36, will be part of the Dancing with the Stars 2022 winter tour, the series announced Tuesday. The news comes one year after Bristowe took home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Artem Chigvintsev during season 29 of DWTS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"All of the dancers told me what an incredible experience the tour is," she said in a press release. "I was so sad that there was no tour last season [due to Covid] so I am very excited that I'll finally get to perform in front of an audience and connect with the fans!"

Bristowe continued, "Being on Dancing with the Stars let me live out my childhood dream by being able to dance on such a big platform and I am beyond grateful for all of it."

DANCING WITH THE STARS Kaitlyn Bristowe on DWTS | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

In addition to Bristowe and Chigvintsev, 39, the tour will include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

"After not being able to tour last year, we're all so excited to bring the 'Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour' back to all of our dedicated fans around the country," Bersten said in the release. "I'm especially looking forward to this year's tour because we also get to celebrate our show's amazing 30th Season."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The tour is set to kick off Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia and conclude March 27 in Modesto, California, hitting various states and cities along the way. For a full list of tour dates and locations, head here.

Bristowe also returned to the DWTS ballroom for Monday's Janet Jackson-themed episode, joining her new tour costars in a performance of the singer's hit "What Have You Done for Me Lately."

Recently, Tartick, 33, told PEOPLE the couple's nuptials will be inspired by The Great Gatsby.