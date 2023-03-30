'Bachelorette' Alum Joshua Tylerbest Arrested, Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

Tylerbest was charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child after a Google account registered to him uploaded content showing child sexual abuse

Published on March 30, 2023 03:41 PM
Bachelorette Alum Joshua Tylerbest
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Former Bachelorette contestant Joshua Tylerbest has been arrested in Florida.

Tylerbest — who appeared on Katie Thurston's season of the ABC reality dating show in 2021 — was charged with child pornography possession last month in Miami, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police obtained a search warrant for a Google account registered to Tylerbest, 27, after it was flagged for uploading 50 images and videos showing child sexual abuse. Authorities allegedly found evidence that the former reality hopeful had been interacting with images.

In addition to the Google account, police searched Tylerbest's residence and seized several electronic items — including his iPhone — which allegedly contained 15 files they deemed child pornography involving some children under the age of 10.

Tylerbest was charged with 15 felony counts of possession of materials showing a sexual performance by a child. He pled not guilty and was released on a $5,000 bond, according to online records viewed by PEOPLE.

Tylerbest's next court date is scheduled for June 7.

Following the arrest, Tylerbest appeared to have deleted his Instagram.

The IT consultant was eliminated during week 4 of Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Thurston went on to get engaged to Blake Moynes on the season finale but their relationship ended in October 2021.

Thurston has not yet commented on the arrest.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

