Bachelorette Alum Josh Murray and His Friends Were Hit by Drunk Driver: 'I'm Fine Physically'

Josh Murray is asking for prayers after he and some friends were hit by a drunk driver.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 36, revealed on his Instagram Story on Tuesday that the incident occurred while he was celebrating the Fourth of July holiday.

"Sorry if I've been MIA for a couple days to those asking, figured this was easier to write here," Murray wrote. "My friends and I were hit by a drunk driver on the lake a couple days ago after the fireworks — one of my buds got hurt bad but thankfully will recover after many surgeries. Others were shaken up obviously. I'm fine physically for [the] most part."

He added, "Anyways, hope y'all had a great 4th and be safe out there. Just got my phone back, so sorry for no responses for a couple days."

The reality star asked his followers to "say a couple prayers" for his pal who suffered major injuries from the accident.

In January 2018, Murray revealed he was hospitalized after filming MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. While completing a task for the final challenge, he got soap and water in his eyes as he attempted to score a goal in a slip-and-slide-style court.

"My eyes didn't work after that. I was blind for 15 minutes and I was in the hospital for 12 hours after that. I had to be transported to a hospital afterwards. I really couldn't see for a while," he told PEOPLE in 2018.

"My sight really didn't come back until probably about a week later and it took a couple months to fully heal," he continued. "It really, really sucked. It was a torn cornea, the whole thing was burnt. There were tears on both sides of the cornea."