'Bachelorette' Alum James McCoy Taylor Arrested on DWI, Carrying Weapon Charge

James McCoy Taylor has been arrested.

The Bachelorette alum was detained in College Station, Texas, on Saturday on a driving while intoxicated charge, as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon, PEOPLE confirmed.

Per a police report obtained by Texas-based CBS affiliate KBTX, Taylor, 35, was confronted by an officer when he was found urinating in a parking garage. The officer told Taylor not to drive his truck, to which Taylor agreed. But police said he ignored that advice and was later arrested while still in the parking garage, reported KBTX.

The report also reportedly stated that Taylor had an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" he planned to drive back to her dorm room. Detailing the woman's state, the report indicated she "was not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in."

Taylor was released the same day on a $7,000 bond. Though he hasn't publicly commented on the arrest, he shared a photo of himself and a friend on his Instagram Story with the caption "Great Sunday."

PEOPLE reached out to Taylor for comment.

James Taylor/Instagram

The country musician is best known for appearing on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He was eliminated during the seventh week of the season.

Fletcher is now married to Jordan Rogers after the pair were engaged on her season.

While Taylor grew to fame on the series, he's no longer associated with the franchise. His Twitter bio says he was "Exiled from Bachelor Nation by [creator] Mike Fleiss." He hasn't appeared on any spinoff series since meeting Fletcher on-screen.

Taylor now focuses on his music career. Lately, he's turned his attention to creating music in support of former President Donald Trump, with the unofficial Trump anthem "Great Again" and an ode to U.S. military and law enforcement called "Are You With Us or Not?"

James Taylor/Instagram

Taylor was also in the spotlight for tweeting his support ahead of the Jan 6. Capitol Riots. "DC tomorrow #MarchForTrump Take a bus. Drive. MSG me if you need a plane ticket... just don't make an excuse not to fight for a man who's been fighting for you for 4 years. See y'all there. We're with you, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump," he wrote on Jan. 5, 2021.

But Taylor has since stated he was not at the Jan. 6 event. He also confirmed that the FBI did investigate his whereabouts on the day of the riots.

Taylor's support of the rally is what caused Fleiss to "exile" him from future Bachelor-franchise productions. "Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump's treasonous rally, got a message for ya … You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!!" Fleiss tweeted at the time, adding a second, tagged tweet to Taylor reading, "Shame on you."