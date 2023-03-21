'Bachelorette' Alum Ivan Hall's Surprise Proposal Included a Ring and a Tesla: 'I Figured I'd Go All Out'

Hall proposed to Tailour Roberson on March 11 and tells PEOPLE: "We're looking forward to starting a family, buying a house and growing old while building a lifetime full of memories together"

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 21, 2023 02:13 PM
Ivan Hall and Tailour Roberson
Photo: Ivan Hall/Instagram

When Ivan Hall proposed to his now fiancée Tailour Roberson, the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum knew he wanted to go big.

Hall, who works an engineer, popped the question to Roberson on March 11 in Dallas with a 4-carat oval diamond ring and a brand-new car.

"Tailour's old car was a 2012 Nissan Versa that she had since college and it was starting to have some issues," Hall tells PEOPLE. "She has been wanting a new car for a while now and fell in love with the Tesla Model Y Performance after a close friend let her drive his."

He continues, "I figured I might as well go all out on the ring and the car because she deserves it for how hard she works and what she means to me."

Roberson says she couldn't believe the over-the-top surprise proposal.

"I was shocked!" she says. "I had an idea that he may be proposing soon but had no idea he would get a car for me on the same day. It's my dream ring and my dream car!"

Hall was a contestant on the 16th season of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams in 2020. He later appeared on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise but departed in week 4.

While the couple are enjoying their engagement, they haven't nailed down any details for their nuptials just yet.

"We'restill unsure on the wedding vision," says Hall. "If it is in Dallas [where we live], then it will be huge, but we also could see ourselves doing a smaller destination wedding with close family and friends."

No matter where they wind up exchanging vows, the couple can't wait to call each other husband and wife.

"We are looking forward to starting a family, buying a house and growing old while building a lifetime full of memories together," says Hall.

