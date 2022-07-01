Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard just returned from spending two weeks visiting Italy and France

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and Boyfriend Test Positive for COVID After Europe Trip: 'It Got Us'

Hannah Brown and her boyfriend Adam Woolard have tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Bachelorette star, 27, posted an Instagram Story on Friday captioned, "Ugh. It got us," with fever and virus emojis. In the photo, the two are snuggled in bed together.

The duo tested positive after returning from a European getaway. Brown's first post in the trip from June 15 showed her in Positano, Italy, enjoying the city's sun and natural beauty, which she described as "just like a dream."

After Positano, the couple documented their travels around Tuscany and then to France, where they stopped in Nice, Aix-en-Provence and Versailles.

The God Bless This Mess author posted a photo and a video of her and Woolard at La Villa Gallici – Relais & Château in Aix-en-Provence, captioning it: "Provence and @admandew, they both stole my heart."

Woolard also shared moments of their travels together on his Instagram.

During their visit to the Palace of Versailles, he posted several pictures of them at the historic royal residence including a sweet pic of the two kissing.

"I think we can all agree that King Louis went a little overboard with his palace," Woolard joked in the caption, "1,200 fireplaces? Come on man."

Woolard has home décor on the brain since he and Brown recently moved in together!

The couple of more than a year decked out their new Santa Monica apartment with the help of design group Pure Salt Interiors, and Brown exclusively opened up their new home to PEOPLE, sharing her favorite features and how she and Woolard plan to use the serene space.

"We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door," she told PEOPLE. "Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica."

She continued, "We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining. We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life."

Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard Credit: Adam Woolard/Instagram

"There really is nothing better than being able to see the sunset and feel the ocean air in the comfort of our beautiful outdoor space," she said of the home's breezy balcony — plus, it's an ideal spot to train their new pup Wally.

"We learned how much we value really making sure your home is a reflection of who you are," she said. "We are both so excited to come home and enjoy our space together!"

Brown was first romantically linked to Woolard in January 2021 after they met on a dating app. She told PEOPLE the fashion sales director is "truly one of the best humans I've ever met."