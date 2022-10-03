'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigyoen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Garrett Yrigyoen is ready to walk down the aisle with Alex Farrar.

The former Bachelorette contestant revealed on Sunday that he is engaged to his girlfriend of two years. Yrigyoen, 33, shared photos from the proposal on Instagram, including a shot of the reality star getting down on one knee aboard a yacht.

"Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the post. "I love you so much Alexandra."

He added, "I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al 💍❤️🤍💙"

Garrett Yrigyoen/Instagram

Sharing the news from her own Instagram account, Farrar wrote, "When two become one 💍🤍"

"I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen. I want all of you forever, everyday," she continued. "HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!!"

Garrett Yrigyoen/Instagram

Yrigyoen made his relationship with the yoga instructor Instagram-official in October 2020. At the time, he shared photos of the pair celebrating Halloween at a pumpkin patch.

News of his relationship came one month after former fiancée Becca Kufrin announced their split. The former couple, who got engaged on her Bachelorette season in 2018, were together for two years before they "came to this decision after many conversations."

"We went on this crazy TV show over two years ago in hopes of finding love, and we were lucky enough that we did," she said while co-hosting Bachelor Happy Hour. "We really, truly did. I'm so grateful for that opportunity and to have had the two-plus years with Garrett."

"I still have so much love and compassion in my heart for him," she continued. "Just because we've arrived at this decision now doesn't take away all of the years and the countless memories that we've made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."

Garrett Yrigyoen/Instagram

Later addressing the breakup with Insider in early 2021, Kufrin, 32, said their differences in beliefs ultimately led to the couple questioning their romantic future. (Yrigyoen previously came under fire after screenshots proved he liked several hateful memes on Instagram, some of which were racist and homophobic.)

"I was like … what's important to me? What's important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?" Kufrin previously said. "How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it's the right decision for me and my future children?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kufrin has since moved on with her Bachelor in Paradise costar Thomas Jacobs. She proposed to Jacobs, 30, in May.