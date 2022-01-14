Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34, Nick Viall Pays Tribute: 'Taken Far Too Soon'

Bachelor Nation is mourning the death of Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis. He was 34.

The architectural engineer's death was announced Thursday on Twitter by his high school wrestling coach Scott Bayer of Batavia, Illinois, who shared some memories of the Batavia High School alum and his time on the team and touched on his professional wrestling career.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis," Bayer wrote. "Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis.

"I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom's coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach[ed] in our careers."

Bayer added: "His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence."

Nick Viall also eulogized his fellow Bachelorette season 11 alum, with whom he developed a friendship after they fought for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on the show back in 2015.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are [sic] time and conversations," Viall, 41, penned. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."

Although Arlis was eliminated from The Bachelorette in the third week, he developed a bromance on the show with fellow contestant JJ Lane.

