Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis' Cause of Death Revealed

Clint Arlis was found dead in a private residence just after 12 p.m. local time on Jan. 11., according to the Batavia Police Department

Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis died by suicide.

Arlis was found dead in a private residence just after 12 p.m. local time on Jan. 11., according to the Batavia Police Department. Though his death was under investigation, authorities said at the time that no foul play was suspected.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a coroner's investigation report obtained by Page Six through a Freedom of Information Act request, Arlis left a note on his dresser before hanging himself. Arlis planned to visit a local high school for a workout the morning of his death, the outlet reported.

The coroner's report said Arlis had been struggling with paranoia and believing people were watching him in addition to ongoing issues with his girlfriend of four years, per Page Six, which also reported that Arlis' parents believed that "things were getting better" with their son, who did not make his personal struggles public after he moved in with them.

Arlis studied architecture, as well as civil and environmental engineering at the University of Illinois, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees. He worked as a project manager at Lendlease and volunteered as a mentor to Chicago school kids.

Arlis' sister, Taylor Lulek, confirmed her brother's passing in a Facebook post on Jan. 12. Lulek asked for privacy during the difficult time.

Arlis appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette starring Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2015. He was eliminated in the third episode.

kaityln bristowe and clint Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Following the news of his death, Bristowe shared a tribute to Arlis on social media.

"Alright, this is an Instagram story I did not think I'd be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I'm gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old. I'm not sure what happened, how it happened," she said in a video on her Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Though Arlis and Bristowe didn't end the reality show on good terms, Bristowe put their past aside to honor the legacy he left among his loved ones.

"All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person," she said. "From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what's happened."

In her message, Bristowe also showed support to those grieving his death. "I just don't know much right now, and it's none of my business," she said. "This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry. It's such a huge loss, and I'm honestly just beside myself with this news."

The Dancing with the Stars champion ended her videos sharing, "If there's anything I can do, I don't know what I could do, but anything at all, please let me know and let's all just say a prayer or be there for Clint's family during this time. Gosh, I'm just so sorry."

Nick Viall, who appeared alongside Arlis on season 11 of the reality show, also remembered Arlis.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are [sic] time and conversations," Viall, 41, penned. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."