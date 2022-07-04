Bachelorette Alum Chase McNary Is Engaged to Ellie White: 'It Was Always You'

The Bachelor Nation star publicized his relationship with the Haut Bas designer in May 2020

Bachelorette Alum Chase McNary Is Engaged to Girlfriend Ellie White: 'It Was Always You'

Chase McNary found his happy ending.

On Instagram Saturday, the former Bachelorette contestant announced his engagement to girlfriend Ellie White. He shared the news alongside moments from the romantic proposal occurring in Breckenridge, Colorado, including a shot of himself getting down on one knee.

"It was always you 💍 @elliefwhite," he captioned the post.

McNary, 33, received many congratulatory messages from fellow Bachelor Nation stars. "Let's gooooooo! Congrats," Chris Bukowski said as Becca Tilley wrote, "Congratulations Chase!!!!!"

Josh Murray also expressed his "love" for the couple's milestone while Blake Horstmann wrote: "Ermerghrd congrats duuude!"

"Congratulations Y'all!!! But be honest, she knew this was coming," Wells Adams joked. "I mean, that's a 'I'm getting a fat diamond today' hat if I've ever seen one. 😍😍."

Like McNary, White also announced the pair's engagement on Instagram.

"Take me off the roster," she wrote. "🤍 Forever his 🤍."

The Haut Bas designer further spoke about the "friggin best moment" on her Instagram Story, saying she is "overwhelmed with the amount of love and peace" she currently feels.

"Chase came into my life and literally everything changed. The amount of love and respect I received from this man was something I had never fully experienced before," she wrote. "He held my hand through so many life changes and gave me the freedom and support during my journey to becoming the woman I always wanted to be."

White added, "I knew it was Chase, and I think everyone that knows and loves me knew it too. I can't wait to spend forever growing by this man's side... I'm going to be a damn good wife if I do say so myself."

McNary previously competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette, airing in 2016. He was eliminated in week 9, and she ultimately accepted a proposal from frontrunner Jordan Rodgers. The pair wed on May 14 at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

McNary, for his part, publicized his relationship with White in May 2020.