Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli: Source

There is a brand new reality TV couple worth talking about!

"They're taking things slow," the source continues. "But [they] seem really happy together."

News of the budding romance between Horstmann, 32, and Gibelli, 28, comes after the pair recently sparked dating rumors. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the pair has shared photos with similar backgrounds on social media.

Horstmann posted a photo of his New Year's Eve celebrations at Mile High Spirits in his native Colorado, posing happily in front of several barrels. Beneath his post, Gibelli's Love Is Blind castmate Kelly Chase wished him a "happy new year."

Gibelli then uploaded her own shot featuring similar-looking barrels the following day, stating in the caption that she's "about to walk into the best year of my life."

The reality star also posted several photos to Instagram on Dec. 28, revealing that she was headed to a destination with a colder climate. "when Miami goes to the mountains," she captioned the shots.

Additionally, a fan account called @myteaandroses pointed out the location similarities of Horstmann and Gibelli's New Year's Eve Instagram Story posts. The account also noticed Gibelli appeared to post a photo from Horstmann's bed to her Instagram Story on New Year's Day.

Horstmann was first introduced to audiences as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season.

After ending the season as a runner-up to Kufrin's now ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, Horstmann caused quite the stir on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 due to his pre-show entanglements with castmates Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman and Hannah Godwin. He later quit the show in week 5.

The following year, Horstmann confirmed on Taylor Nolan's Let's Talk About It podcast that he's "seeing somebody" but they're "keeping it private." He has not given any updates on that relationship since the interview.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE Blake Horstmann and Kristina Schulman | Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

As for Gibelli, she gained recognition for appearing on Love Is Blind in 2020. She met and fell in love with contestant Damian Powers, to whom she got engaged.

In the season finale, Powers, 30, told Gibelli at the altar that he can't go through with marrying her but they remained together nonetheless.

Giannina Gibelli, Damian Powers Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers | Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

In August, Gibelli confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she's no longer with Powers. "I am officially single," she told the news outlet. "Me and Damian haven't been dating for a couple of months now."

Gibelli also added that she's "moved on" from Powers and feels "really, really good."