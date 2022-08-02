Bachelorette Alum Bennett Jordan Engaged to Girlfriend Emily Chen: I'm 'the Luckiest Man Alive'

The Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan is concluding his love story off screen.

Jordan announced his engagement to his yoga instructor girlfriend Emily Chen on Monday. Sharing the news in an Instagram video set to "Come Away with Me" by Norah Jones, the fiancés walked hand in hand and shared a sweet kiss.

The sweet moment, in which Chen's diamond ring is subtly featured, was filmed at T.A. Moulton Barn in Moose, Wyoming, a few days after the proposal.

"We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world," Jordan, 39, wrote alongside the post. "I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22 💍."

The former reality star also revealed that the engagement happened a bit ago, adding that the couple has "been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news."

The New York native then introduced fans to Chen in September 2021, sharing a video of the pair doing yoga together on the beach.

"I'm pretty sure she's a real life 😇," he wrote at the time. "Aside from being the most graceful yogi I've ever seen in my 15 years of practice, she has the best ❤️ and spirit of anyone I've ever met.

Jordan continued, "You're going to see a lot more of us 🤗, but if you want to feel more inspired, more enlightened, grow stronger, live a little lighter, and feel more connected and grounded in your life, I encourage you to follow her, too. I'm pretty much the luckiest guy in the world 🥰."