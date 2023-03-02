'Bachelorette' Alum Ashley Hebert Faced 'Mind-Blowing' Hate from Men Online After Announcing Her Divorce

The former Bachelorette has since moved on from J.P. Rosenbaum and is now in a happy relationship with Yanni Georgoulakis, though she's still not convinced about the idea of remarrying

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on March 2, 2023 07:14 PM
Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum and J.P. Rosenbaum
Alexander Tamargo/Getty.

Former Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert is sharing the "mind-blowing" criticism she faced from men after her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum.

Hebert, 38, joined iHeartPodcast's Almost Famous OGs Thursday, where she revealed some of the harsh words she received on social media following her divorce.

Hebert, who married Rosenbaum in 2012 after choosing him as the winner of the seventh season of The Bachelorette, told hosts Bob Guiney and Trista Sutter that the "hate" in her comments section was overwhelming.

"The amount of hate I got on my social media from men was mind blowing," Hebert said. "That's something that was like wow — we didn't cheat, there was no infidelity, I truly feel like we handled the divorce the best we could and really anyone could… so it was really hard to read all those messages."

However, when Hebert reached out to Rosenbaum, 46, about whether he was receiving the same criticism, she found out that he didn't have the same experience.

J.P. Rosenbaum, Ashley Hebert
J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert. JC Olivera/Getty Images

The couple split in 2020 after eight years of marriage and two children together: son Fordham, 8, and daughter Essex, 6. The two posted separately on Instagram announcing the split, with Hebert citing their irrevocable differences as the cause.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," the pediatric dentist wrote, in part, at the time. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

Rosenbaum then officially filed for divorce in late July 2021.

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Instagram
Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Instagram

Hebert revealed on Thursday's show that she and Rosenbaum consulted with a child psychologist before telling their children about the divorce, joking they dealt with the split better than the former couple's fans did.

Since then, Hebert has entered into a new relationship with Foody Fetish founder Yanni Georgoulakis in April 2021. She gushed to Guiney and Sutter about her partner, who she met through mutual friends.

"Dating after marriage is so interesting because you're going into the relationship with a completely different perspective on what you're looking for," Hebert explained. "Because when you're young you're like, 'I want to have kids, I wanna get married, I wonder when he's going to propose.'"

She continued, "Going into a relationship without those types of expectations is such an incredible feeling because you really get to enjoy those moments and accept people for who they are."

ashley-hebert
Ashley Hebert. Getty

Hebert added that when she first got divorced, she swore off the idea of remarrying, but is reconsidering that idea now that she is in a happy relationship.

"I don't want to get married as long as we're both at the same level of commitment," Hebert said. "For now, I think I'm very happy, as long as we stay committed, I don't think things will ever change."

