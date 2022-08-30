'Bachelorette' Favorite Andrew Spencer Gets Real About His 'Life-Changing' Time in 'Paradise'

Andrew Spencer is returning from his time on Bachelor in Paradise a changed man.

The former Bachelorette contestant, 27, exclusively spoke to PEOPLE at the taping of this season's "Men Tell All" special, which airs Monday, teasing that season 8 of BiP "takes off at a high speed and it doesn't stop."

Heading down to Mexico to find love with fellow members of Bachelor Nation was "life-changing," Spencer told PEOPLE.

"I don't think I expected any of what happened," he admitted. "It's just, it's just so different from The Bachelor [and] Bachelorette."

Spencer, who was sent home from The Bachelorette's 17th season by Katie Thurston just one week before the hometown dates, told PEOPLE that he felt there was more camaraderie between contestants as they "start to buy into their relationships as well."

"But also if someone else gets a heartbreak, you're heartbroken too because you want to see that work so badly," he added. "So it's I think we all got close, but we also you know, we all cried a lot, I would say. I feel like the whole group was just waterworks."

Spencer also told PEOPLE he left Bachelor in Paradise with at least one lasting friendship in a season he called "completely different" than his time on The Bachelorette.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Noting that everyday life during BiP filming was not what he expected, Spencer explained, "I think that was a shock to a lot of us who've never been on the beach. Obviously people who know what it's like were a little bit more prepared.

As for his most essential item for a hot and spicy summer down south, Spencer tells PEOPLE: "Obviously, I had to bring a fan. Some people brought like three or four, some people didn't bring fans. That's a very vital part to have."

When Paradise premieres next month, fans can expect Spencer's fellow contestants from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette include Michael Allio and Justin Glaze.

From Michelle Young's season, Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones will join, along with Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.

Women from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor make up the majority of the new cast, including Shanae Ankney, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Serene Russell and Teddi Wright.

Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season and Lace Morris from Ben Higgins' season, which aired in 2016, will also look for love on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 will premiere Sept. 27 on ABC.