Bachelorette's Ali Fedotowsky Being Tested for Coronavirus: It's 'My Responsibility to Be Smart'

Ali Fedotowsky isn’t taking any risks when it comes to her health.

The former Bachelorette star, 35, said she got tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after experiencing potential symptoms over the weekend.

“Yes I was tested for coronavirus, and that is because I’ve had all the symptoms of the virus except for a fever,” she said in her Instagram Story, adding that she got tested in Los Angeles.

Fedotowsky said she tried taking a round of antibiotics after feeling discomfort in her chest, but when the medicine failed to alleviate the pain, she went back and was tested for the viral illness.

“I went a few days ago and I got an X-ray of my lungs, and it showed that I have white spots on my lungs, so they put me on antibiotics,” she said. “When I went back yesterday I was like, ‘It’s not getting better.’ I just feel like it is my responsibility to be smart and get tested, and the doctor felt the same way.”

“Please take this seriously,” she added. “Do not go out. Do not go to crowded restaurants and bars. Self-quarantine if you can.”

While the mother of two said she was tested on Saturday, she has not yet received her results.

“I was tested yesterday and was told I’ll have results within 48 hours to three weeks,” she wrote. “I’m really hoping it doesn’t take that long.”

Fedotowsky has been self-quarantining with her husband Kevin Manno and their two children, Molly, 3, and Riley, 21 months.

And while she may be at risk of carrying the virus, Fedotowsky said she’s taking all necessary precautions to limit her chance of spreading the illness.

“I am not having any contact with people outside of my family,” she wrote. “But yes, I went outside for a quick walk in front of our house to walk Owen with the kids. With no human contact and while wearing a mask.”

She added to PEOPLE, “I am hopeful that the test will come back negative. At this time I’m not isolating from my kids because I have to take care of them. But I am trying to isolate from my mother who flew in last night. So we’ll see what happens.”

