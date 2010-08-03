Bachelorette: Ali and Roberto Want a Spring Wedding

Now that she’s no longer the Bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky has a wedding to plan – and she’s on a time crunch if she wants to make it down the aisle before next summer.

“In the spring, we’re thinking,” the star of The Bachelorette said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night when asked about when she’d like to marry her new fiancé, Roberto Martinez, who proposed with a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring on Monday’s finale.

While their wedding will likely be a big event – “Her mom wants like 700 ,” Martinez said – the couple already extended an invitation to a VIP guest, and we’re not talking about Chris Harrison. When asked by Kimmel if they’d invite President Obama, who was not invited to Chelsea Clinton‘s wedding, and his family, Fedotowsky replied, “Absolutely, if they’ll come.”

The couple have only had limited time since the finale taped about three months ago – spending five days together for every 10 days apart, they said, because of demands of the show. But they found some “weird” ways to keep each other entertained while they spent time in seclusion. “We played games,” Fedotowsky said. “We made up handshakes.”

“I learned how I was supposed to eat popcorn,” Martinez added.

And although reality TV romances don’t always have fairytale endings, Fedotowsky and her man are not concerned: “We have so much faith in our relationship,” she says. “Every day we tell each other, ‘You’re my priority. We’re going to put each other first.’ ” – Alison Schwartz