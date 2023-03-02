'The Bachelor' : Zach Wonders If He's Worthy to 'Be in That House' amid Hometown Discussion with Brooklyn

With hometowns getting close on The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross has some tough decisions to make.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, the show's 26-year-old leading man talks about possibly meeting Brooklyn Willie's family during their one-on-one time together.

"I do believe you marry the family, you know?" Brooklyn, 25, says to Zach in the clip. "So, while you're not meeting my biological dad, you will meet the man who raised me."

Brooklyn starts tearing up, so Zach asks her, "Do you have any fears that this is a lot for the family?"

The rodeo rancher explains that she only wanted her family to meet a man she pictured herself marrying. "I told myself I didn't want to bring someone back into their lives until I knew it was someone I truly saw a future with," Brooklyn says.

Zach tells Brooklyn he needs to step away for a minute to consider the levity of the situation.

"I'm looking at my own self and looking at Brooklyn and asking myself, who am I to be in that house?" Zach says in an on-camera interview.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

On this week's episode, Brooklyn beefed with Katherine Izzo after the nurse, 26, pulled Zach aside when he came to pick up Charity Lawson for their one-on-one date.

"I thought that was kind of not the time for that," Brooklyn said. "It's fair to miss him, but he came here for her."

She called the move "classless," but Kat didn't feel that way.

"I stand by what I did because I wanted to show him that I care," she later told Charity, 26.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC (2)

Zach picked up on the negative energy and told Kat that "it did feel a little off" between them at the group date. Still, he kept her around at the rose ceremony and sent Aly Jacobs home instead. He'd also bid farewell to Jess Girod on the group date after the 23-year-old expressed concern over being the only remaining woman not to receive a one-on-one so far.

"I feel like there is that disconnect, I guess," Zach said. "I don't feel any more sure about this and I feel nervous and I don't think I can feel fully nervous. So I don't know how you feel, but I'm not feeling that confident, as hard as it and it pains me to say."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.