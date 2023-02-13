Zach Shallcross Eliminates 1 Woman Who He Thinks Has 'Ulterior Motives' for Coming on 'The Bachelor'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor visited paradise on Monday night.

Host Jesse Palmer informed Zach Shallcross's remaining women that they'd be joining him in The Bahamas to continue their journey to find love.

First impression rose recipient Greer worried that her early connection with Zach, 26, had already faded, calling it "a fire that burned down as quickly as it was ignited" in an on-camera interview.

The 24-year-old also cried when the group found out that Katherine received the first one-on-one date of the week.

FIRST ONE-ON-ONE

At the top of their date, Zach told Kat, 26, he wanted to find his "Bahama mama."

They boarded a boat and she applied sunscreen on his face. "Kat does make me a little nervous," Zach told the cameras. "Have you seen her? … Kat like, literally looks like a model."

Zach and Kat kissed aboard the boat and then went snorkeling.

"It felt like it wasn't our first date," Zach later told Kat on the sand. "It felt really comfortable with you."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

They smooched more on the beach and Kat expressed her delight with the date, too. "I continue to be surprised at how well it's going," she said in an on-camera interview. "It feels like our fire keeps building."

During the evening portion of the date, Kate worried that her different upbringing than Zach's would dampen their relationship. "He comes from a very traditional background and I don't," she told the cameras.

Kat explained to Zach what that meant. "My mom and I struggled in our relationship and there is a point where I didn't even live at home because the relationship got so bad," she told Zach, later adding, "In the past, it's made me feel really unlovable."

As a result of her history with her mother, Kat said she longed to have "that traditional family" with her husband.

Zach tried to assuage Kat's concerns. "I don't want you to have that fear because it's like, I want to love my person for who they are, not for what they came from or what their family used to do," he said.

Zach described his and Kat's relationship as "fireworks" and they ended the night making out under actual fireworks once he gave her a rose.

"What really stood out to me was how comfortable Kat was sharing who she is, but what she wants and still be herself and have fun," Zach said in an on-camera interview. "That's what I'm looking for. Sometimes too good to be true is actually true."

GROUP DATE

Aly, Kaity, Ariel, Davia, Genevie, Anastasia, Kylee, Mercedes, Charity, Gabi, Jess and Greer went on this week's group date, which was a beach party filled with food, drinks and games. However, Gabi, 25, felt like she couldn't participate to the fullest extent because of her shellfish allergy.

"I literally can't kiss Zach because he had shellfish," she complained to the cameras.

Kylee, 25, tried to grab Zach during his conversation with Anastasia, 30, but the content marketing manager didn't want to give up her time. Kylee said she didn't want to fight Anastasia and found the whole concept of cutting in to get time with The Bachelor incredibly awkward.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"That was honestly just like, unfair," Anastasia told the cameras.

Kylee reflected on the situation with Zach. "I think she took it as I was like trying to [have a] physical altercation," Kylee said.

The postpartum nurse continued to say how she found the ordeal "a little embarrassing" and believed "that wasn't first time" Anastasia approached an issue in that way.

In fact, Kylee told Zach she heard Anastasia telling Charity about how many Instagram followers she would gain from coming on the show.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"That freaks me the f--- out, honestly," Zach said. "That is something I don't stand for. I am terrified that I would end up with someone that was here for the wrong reasons … not there to love me and have a future, but really there for the fame."

Zach tried to find out more, so he spoke with Charity, 26. The therapist confirmed she heard Anastasia discussing Instagram follower counts and thought, "That shouldn't be anyone's conversation in the house."

Finally, Zach sat down with Anastasia. "Are you really here for me?" he asked.

"I'm here to connect with you and get to know you," Anastasia insisted.

Zach told her he heard she came for Instagram followers. "I've literally told girls about brands that I work with and I told them I would connect them," Anastasia said.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Zach responded by saying that the accusation "doesn't come out of thin air" and that he didn't want to "get fooled at the end of this." Then he walked away to go think about everything he'd heard.

Meanwhile, Ariel, 28, checked in on him. They joked around and blew conch shells, and Zach ultimately gave her the date rose.

RELATED VIDEO: Ex-Bachelor Ben Flajnik Says Producers Asked Him to 'Stop' Hanging Out with Kris Jenner

SECOND ONE-ON-ONE

Brooklyn received the last one-on-one date of the week, which began with ATVing.

At dinner, the rodeo racer, 25, opened up.

"I did find myself in a relationship where I was with someone just like my dad and I started out like, saying how I felt and what I thought, and it got very out of hand, very emotionally abusive," Brooklyn told Zach. "I got to the point where I didn't speak. I mean, I was a shell of the person I was. It got to the point where it got physical. So for six whole years, I was not myself. And I woke up one day and I was like, 'No, this can't define me.'"

Brooklyn also recalled "the cops waking me up one night because I got knocked out."

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Zach commended her strength. "You've gone through battles that I couldn't imagine, but you are so f---ing tough," he said. "It makes me sick to my stomach that you had to go through something like that."

The tech executive offered Brooklyn a rose and they ended the night with a private serenade.

"No human should ever be treated that way and seeing her now, how brave she is and how confident she is as a women, the sweetness and the compassion and the kindnesses that just exudes from her, I am absolutely blown away," Zach said in an on-camera interview.

ROSE CEREMONY

At the cocktail party ahead of the rose ceremony, Zach wanted to give Anastasia a chance to tell him how she felt. "It's not easy for me to have inaccurate information spread about me," she said.

Zach still didn't know if what he'd been told was inaccurate, though. "You have to understand, I can't discredit people that let me know that there were possible ulterior motives with the Instagram followers."

Zach chose to send her home ahead of the rose ceremony, and Kylee worried that she could go home, too, because of her involvement in the situation.

"I don't have a good feeling about this," she told the cameras.

But Kylee did end up being asked to stay at the rose ceremony, as did Charity, Kaity, Gabi, Jess, Mercedes, Aly and Greer. With that, Genevie, 26, and Davia, 25, were sent home.

Zach ended the rose ceremony by announcing that he and all of the remaining women would soon be relocating, too, to London.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.