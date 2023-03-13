'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Feels 'Confident' in His Final Pick, Although 'It Wasn't Pretty All the Time'

Zach Shallcross may have had 30 women vying for his heart at the start of his Bachelor journey, but he is confident he has found the one.

Ahead of Tuesday's Women Tell All special, when Shallcross will face his exes for the first time since sending them home, the Bachelor exclusively tells PEOPLE he is certain about his final choice.

"I think it's weird reliving it and watching it — it wasn't pretty all the time and it doesn't get very pretty at later stages," says Shallcross, 26. "But all in all, call it cliche, but I truly do believe everything did happen for a reason."

He adds, "It couldn't be perfect to get to where it's at in the end — and it may or may not have made it better or stronger at the end. But I do feel confident. Very confident, yes, absolutely. I've got a big grin on my face."

As for Women Tell All, Shallcross admits he was "very nervous" going into the night.

Though he is "not a big fan of public speaking," Shalcross was hopeful the night would be a "great opportunity" to give himself and the previous contestants closure.

"I think my heart was beating through my throat like when I was just seeing everyone because it's been literally since doing the show since I've seen them," he says. "I have no other other remark other than it was just kind of like those nerves of, like, night one coming again."

He continues, "All these beautiful women that are my exes are now staring at me and may or may not like me. Honestly, it was a cool experience, though to get to see them again."

Monday night's episode will feature the final four as the tech executive heads to hometown visits for Ariel, Charity, Gabi and Kaity, followed by the Women Tell All episode airing Tuesday.

Ahead of more emotional eliminations, Shallcross admits that each rose ceremony grew increasingly painful as the season went on.

"Every goodbye, at a certain point when the relationships were undoubtedly strong, it's very hard," he shares. "Once you make that decision to send someone home, it's not like you just drop your feelings immediately. And you can see in those past few sendoffs or ceremonies, I get very emotional."

ABC's The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, with a special airing of the Women Tell All special this Tuesday at the same time.