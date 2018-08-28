Bachelor Winter Games Fan Favorite Couple Courtney Dober & Lily McManus Breakup

Lily McManus and Courtney Dober have called it quits.

The Bachelor Winter Games couple, who was loved by many fans, announced their split on Instagram Monday.

“Wish I didn’t have to do this… Unfortunately it’s the world we live in, so here it is,” Dober, 31, captioned a video of one of he and McManus’ first encounters on Winter Games.

“There’s probably not many of you who’ll understand this or even be able to relate, but Lily and i have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates,” he wrote. “We’re best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn’t allow us to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Dober added, “Perhaps in a world where there are no distractions, no life obstacles, nothing else mattered and looking into the future wasn’t even a thought, things might be different… but that’s not reality and we’ve decided that this is for the best.”

Dober then went on to explain he chose to use the deleted Winter Games scene with McManus, 21, because it “captures us.”

“In my eyes this was the moment our relationship began, 8 months, 2 weeks and 2 days ago,” he said. “Man time flies… I love ya kid. At 21 I’ve never met someone who’s lived so many lives, achieved so much and who’s still so ambitious and ready to take over the world.”

Dober concluded, “I’ve always lived under the motto — ‘Everything happens for a reason’ and I have no doubt we were meant to meet.”

McManus also addressed their breakup with a sweet message.

A post shared by LILY MCMANUS (@lilymcmanus) on Aug 27, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

“Court is a bloody good man, every fiber of his being,” wrote McManus, who appeared on Season 3 of The Bachelor New Zealand.

“He’s good with his hands, he gets worried if I’m cold, puts together a solid peppermint tea, average joke teller, lives pretty well with a full force of caffeine addiction, doesn’t mind being the little spoon, froths a peanut M&M, will talk s— with me,” McManus continued.

“It makes my eyes leak a little bit but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms. I love Court with every ounce of my being, that long limbed f— will be a part of my life for a very long time,” she said.

RELATED: The Bachelor Winter Games Stars Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Split

“You guys watched us fall in love and it was honestly just as magical as it looked in real life. I never thought I’d be the type of woman to fall in love on TV but now I am that bitch. I can already feel the ‘love is dead’ comments brewing but I can promise you guys it is 100% alive and well,” McManus added.”

In June, McManus and Dober celebrated their 6-month anniversary in Australia.