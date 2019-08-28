From Krystal & Chris to Arie & Lauren: Here's Every Single Bachelor Wedding Chris Harrison Has Officiated

The couple, who found love in Paradise, tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Mexico at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Fans got a chance to witness the gorgeous ceremony when their wedding special aired two months later on ABC.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Harrison officiated their wedding as Bachelor Nation alumni Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins and others attended in support.