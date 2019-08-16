The Most Stunning Bachelor Nation Wedding Photos That Look Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The couple, who found love in Paradise, tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Mexico at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Chris Harrison officiated their wedding as former castmates Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins and others attended in support.

“Krystal hadn’t even taken a step [down the aisle] and the tears were coming,” Randone told PEOPLE of his bride, who wore a Martina Liana gown. “I was completely blown away by how beautiful she looked.”

Following the exchange of vows, the couple joined their guests at an “enchanted” reception, where they dined on passed appetizers including shrimp, sliders and stuffed mushrooms, and later a “naked” vanilla strawberry cake that featured impressive 10-in. Doob 3-D figurines of the bride and groom, as well as their dogs, Wayne and Chucky.

Randone and Nielson’s wedding aired during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered on Aug. 5.