The Most Stunning Bachelor Nation Wedding Photos That Look Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
The Bachelor in Paradise stars said “I do” on Aug. 11, 2019, during an elegant ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. Bachelor producer Elan Gale served as their wedding officiant as the couple said their vows in front of 180 of their closest friends and family.
Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, Nick Viall and more were in attendance as the couple exchanged Neil Lane wedding bands on their big day.
“When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately,” Haibon told PEOPLE.
Iaconetti looked gorgeous in an Ines di Santo ballgown from Lovella Bridal as she walked down the aisle in Newport’s Kay Chapel.
“To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” said Haibon about their emotional ceremony.
Iaconetti added: “Jared crying was probably the pinnacle of my life!”
“All my best friends, I had to have in my bridal party,” said Iaconetti, whose sister Lauren served as maid of honor. “I’ve known [almost all 11 women] for seven, eight years plus, and they’ve been major parts of my life.”
All 11 bridesmaids wore emerald-green gowns by Tarik Ediz.
Reflecting on the fairy-tale wedding, the couple — who were sent off by their loved ones under the glow of light sticks — were overjoyed with how everything turned out.
“It was really fun and emotional, and it was everything I could’ve possibly imagined,” said Haibon.
Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson
The couple, who found love in Paradise, tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Mexico at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.
“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”
Chris Harrison officiated their wedding as former castmates Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins and others attended in support.
“Krystal hadn’t even taken a step [down the aisle] and the tears were coming,” Randone told PEOPLE of his bride, who wore a Martina Liana gown. “I was completely blown away by how beautiful she looked.”
Following the exchange of vows, the couple joined their guests at an “enchanted” reception, where they dined on passed appetizers including shrimp, sliders and stuffed mushrooms, and later a “naked” vanilla strawberry cake that featured impressive 10-in. Doob 3-D figurines of the bride and groom, as well as their dogs, Wayne and Chucky.
Randone and Nielson’s wedding aired during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered on Aug. 5.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham
The happy couple exchanged vows in Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2019, 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when Luyendyk Jr. proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin.
“Love is not always perfect,” the former race-car driver told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”
The nuptials took place at Haiku Mill, and were planned by Kimiko Hosaki, K.H & co.
“It was an incredible wedding week,” Chris Harrison, who officiated the wedding, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the wedding. “My blessings and prayers to Mr & Mrs Luyendyk and baby Luyendyk on the way. For now it’s Aloha!”
Four months after the awe-inspiring ceremony, the married couple welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Alessi Ren — on May 29.
“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long,” the proud papa wrote on Instagram Stories. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass
These Paradise stars also wed across the border. Waddell and Bass made it official on June 17, 2019, at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
“We had a dream wedding on Saturday. It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico,” the newlyweds said in an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE. “There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together. The setting, in a garden overlooking the ocean, created a stunning visual that I don’t think anyone will forget. Evan’s children delivered heartfelt and hysterical speeches that had everyone laughing and crying simultaneously. The love from Bachelor Nation has been overwhelming and we are so grateful to all who helped make this day amazing.”
Waddell chose a unique strapless fit-and-flare nude gown with intricate white embroidery, a piece created by Israeli designer Idan Cohen. The romantic design originally debuted on the runway as the “Mercedes” dress during the designer’s 2017 bridal fashion show. While the look was styled with a shoulder cover for the runway, the gorgeous bride chose to keep her shoulders bare, with a loose side-braid.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Waddell previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”
The couple was joined by family, friends and numerous fellow Bachelor Nation alumni during their tropical wedding, including Jade Roper (bridesmaid) and Tanner Tolbert, Wells Adams (groomsman), Whitney Bischoff, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, sisters Emily and Haley Ferguson, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.
Jade Roper and Tanner Toblert
The Paradise alumni tied the knot at California’s scenic St. Regis Monarch Beach on Jan. 24, 2016, in front of 150 family members and friends.
“It blew my mind,” Roper told PEOPLE exclusively of her big day, which was televised on Valentine’s Day as part of ABC’s special honoring 20 seasons of The Bachelor. “I loved the mood. It was exactly the way I had envisioned it.”
Roper’s picturesque look came together thanks to Sally Hershberger on hair, Stila Cosmetics on makeup, a Perfect Details hairpiece and garter and Hey Lady shoes. However, it was her custom Galia Lahav gown that stole the show.
“She looked gorgeous,” Tolbert said. “It was a mix of elegance and sexiness.”
As a major surprise, Seal stepped on stage to serenade the newlyweds with “Kiss from a Rose” for their first dance.
“It was awesome,” said Tolbert.
Added Roper: “When he walked out, it was all foggy — all you could see was a silhouette. Then the song hit and I couldn’t believe it was happening. That was a really cool moment.”
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
The soon-to-be parents of three met, fell in love and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor in 2013. Then, they tied the knot in a whimsical wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.
Lowe’s father Jay officiated the ceremony and called their romance “an epic fairy tale on display for the whole world to see.”
The couple spent weeks working with celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss on all the details of the ceremony and reception at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. Giudici wanted to have a “grown sexy” theme that she described as “very romantic.”
“We want some traditional type of ceremony that just unifies us and then have a big party afterwards,” Giudici said.
Giudici wore a Monique Lhuillier gown and her hair was styled by Jose Eber, who created two different looks — one for the ceremony and one for the reception.
The bridesmaids, including Giudici’s BFF from The Bachelor, Lesley Murphy, wore gowns designed by Monique Lhuillier. Lowe’s niece and nephew, Kensington and Smith, were the flower girl and ring bearer, and Giudici’s nephew, Dylien, was a second ring bearer.
Duff Goldman of Charm City Cakes created a delicious wedding cake for the couple and also crafted a 3-D groom’s cake for Lowe in the shape of the couple’s dogs, Lola and Ellie.
Lowe chose the song for the couple’s first dance as man and wife: Randy Rogers’ “One Woman.”
Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum
The married couple can boast about being the second Bachelorette couple ever to say “I Do.” The two had their dream wedding on Dec. 1, 2012, at the Landham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California.
Hebert walked down the aisle in a $75,000 Randi Rahm custom-designed gown to a performance of Elvis Presley’s “Fools Rush In.”
“She looked like an angel standing there,” Rosenbaum told PEOPLE. “I was blown away.”
Chris Harrison officiated a nondenominational service, which featured Jewish traditions in honor of Rosenbaum’s faith.
“Everyone could see how in love they are,” said the bride’s sister Chrystie Vachon, who served as maid of honor. “Their love will last and it’s going to be forever.”
Vachon was definitely right because six years later, Hebert and Rosenbaum renewed their vows on Aruba’s Eagle Beach on Aug. 22, 2018. They were joined by their two children, son Fordham and daughter Essex.
“There’s nowhere else we’d rather ‘renew our I dos’ than in Aruba, it’s absolutely breathtaking,” said Hebert in a statement. “We’re overjoyed to have shared this experience with the company of our children, and know this moment in time is one we’ll treasure for the rest of our lives. The One happy island is truly magical and romantic!”
Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney
A torrential downpour didn’t stop this couple from getting married in front of 300 guests on Feb. 27, 2010, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
“Jason was so sweet and wiped tears off Molly’s face,” said an onlooker. As the ceremony ended, “they kissed passionately. They looked so happy to finally be married.”
The beautiful bride wore Monique Lhuillier and $600,000 worth of Neil Lane diamonds. Despite periodic evening rains and a tsunami warning, the outdoor ceremony took place at the resort’s Palos Verdes Meadows Lawn bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
The two, who met while filming the very first season of The Bachelorette in 2002, got married on Dec. 6, 2003, in the franchise’s first-ever televised wedding, broadcast as a miniseries, Trista & Ryan’s Wedding. It was watched by 26 million viewers and set the stage for a Bachelor tradition.
The reception was held at the Lodge at Rancho Mirage (a hotel and resort about 120 miles east of L.A.) and cost close to $1 million dollars.
“Never ever would I have been able to afford this,” Rehn told PEOPLE before the wedding.
Rehn wore a gown by Badgley Mischka, while Sutter donned a Kenneth Cole tuxedo. Guests were reportedly treated to a feast prepared by chef Fredric Nail that consisted of 200 pounds of shrimp, lobster and crab, 180 bottles of champagne and 600 bottles of wine.