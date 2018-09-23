2 Bachelor: Vietnam Contestants Shock Man by Leaving Rose Ceremony Together: 'I'm Sorry'

The Vietnamese version of The Bachelor dished up drama when one female contestant asked another to leave the show to be with her — and the second woman almost went through with it.

During the shocking rose ceremony, Minh Thu tearfully explained to the bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, that she had her eye on another person after it appeared Thu was not going to receive a rose.

“I went into this competition to find love,” she said. “But I’ve found that love for myself. But it isn’t you. It’s someone else.”

Thu then left her spot in the lineup and walked over to Truc Nhu. They shared a long hug as the surprised contestants looked on.

“Come home with me. Come home with me. Yeah?” Thu said to Nhu, who patted her head emotionally.

Then Nhu got her turn to speak. Approaching Trung, she said, “I’m sorry. I really want to get to know you because you’re someone who made me feel special and I haven’t felt that way in a long time.”

Trung did not want her to go. “I want to ask, if you decide this, would you feel regretful? This doesn’t change my decision,” he pleaded. “I’m not going to give this rose to anyone else. You only get one chance in this life, and you need to take it. Only you, not anyone else. I want to let you know that I think you’ll have regret if you continue with what you are about to say.”

Despite Trung’s impassioned speech, Nhu returned the rose, embraced Trung and told him, “I know you’ll find someone who really loves you, who understands you, who knows how to take care of you, who can look at you from afar and know how you’re feeling. I’m sorry.”

Nhu and Thu then walked out together, but according to NextShark, Nhu ultimately came back.

In a screenshot on the website, Nhu said, “After talking to Trung, I’ve changed my mind to accept this rose and continue this journey.”