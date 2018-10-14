Bachelor: Vietnam Contestants Who Left Rose Ceremony Together Are Now in a Relationship

It may have taken a couple extra episodes, but the two women from Bachelor: Vietnam got their happy ending after all!

While the show doesn’t frequently make waves across the globe, a September rose ceremony made headlines after Minh Thu asked her fellow contestant Truc Nhu to leave the show to be with her.

Although Nhu ultimately decided to stay in the house at the time, the show’s executive producer Anh Tran has confirmed that the pair are currently together.

“They left the show and have been together since. We delivered on our promise that two people would find love,” Tran told Nextshark after a Facebook post regarding the pair’s relationship status went viral.

In the post, a social media user wrote that during a later episode it was revealed that Nhu’s decision not to immediately walk away from the program was something the women “both agreed” on.

“They just wanted to make sure their feelings weren’t just a misconception of love because they are so close,” the social media user explained, adding that Nhu stayed on the show for two additional episodes before she asked to leave as she had “already found what she was looking for.”

The romantic conclusion came as a big relief to fans of the couple, who had been dismayed when their love story seemingly hadn’t panned out.

During the September episode, after it seemed like she would not be receiving a rose, Thu tearfully explained to the bachelor, Nguyen Quoc Trung, that her heart belonged to another person.

“I went into this competition to find love,” she said. “But I’ve found that love for myself. But it isn’t you. It’s someone else.”

Thu then left her spot in the lineup and walked over to Nhu. After sharing a long hug, Thu implored Nhu to “come home with me.”

In an effort to get Nhu to stay, Trung asked the contestant to give him another chance, arguing that he thought she’d “have regret” if she left.

Making her own decision, Nhu proceeded to return the rose and walk away with Thu, although according to NextShark, she ultimately decided to remain on the show.

Addressing the larger significance of the television moment, Bachelor: Vietnam producer Anh-Thu Nguyen told NextShark that their love story was “especially” powerful “in the context of Vietnamese culture.”

“It’s been a proud experience to see our clip resonate around the world and become an unexpected platform for discussing LGBTQI+ issues in Vietnam on a global scale,” she added.