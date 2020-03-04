The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller Thanks Ex Peter Weber: 'You Showed Me What Kindness Truly Is'

The Bachelor‘s Victoria Fuller has no hard feelings against Peter Weber.

On Wednesday, the medical sales rep, 26, thanked Weber, 28, in a sweet Instagram post for her overall experience on the show following her elimination at the penultimate rose ceremony during Monday’s episode.

“Pete — Thank you,” she began. “Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it.”

“Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way,” she continued. “You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing. & you showed me that I can be loved apologetically with all my flaws. For that I am forever grateful for you.”

“I’m excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you,” Fuller added. “You’re doing great sweetie. Cheers xx.”

During Monday’s Women Tell All special, Fuller sat down with Weber for the first time since being sent home, thanking him for how he treated her during their relationship.

“For me, the relationship that I know we had, those are moments that I will cherish forever,” she said. ” knew I saw something in you that I didn’t want to give up on. I’m happy I didn’t. I wish you all the best.”

From her past relationship with country music singer Chase Rice, to her involvement in an offensive ad campaign, to allegations that she has broken up marriages, Fuller had her share of controversy this season.

Image zoom Victoria Fuller and Peter Weber

But she made it to the final three on the show, and Weber had nothing but kind things to say about how she handled herself at the WTA when speaking to PEOPLE after the taping last month.

“I really enjoyed that moment with her and her coming up and having that conversation,” he said. “We definitely had a struggle with communication throughout our relationship on the show. But I could see just in that month or two months since we ended our relationship, the growth in her, and seeing that she has really just taken a lot of lessons in her articulation, with her communication.”

“It was definitely on point tonight, and that was really cool for me to see,” he added. “I think she knows it now. That girl, she’s so worthy of love, just like everyone is. And I hope that she never forgets that.”

The two-night live finale of The Bachelor airs next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Share your thoughts on this season in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.