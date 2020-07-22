The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller Says She's 'So Happy' Dating Chris Soules: 'He's a Good One'

"We are learning and we're growing," The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller tells PEOPLE exclusively of her four-month relationship with Chris Soules

Dating during a pandemic may be tricky, but Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules, who have been together for four months, are managing just fine.

"We're really happy," former Bachelor contestant Fuller, 26, tells PEOPLE, opening up for the first time about her relationship with Soules, 38, who was the star of The Bachelor's season 19 in 2015. "The last few months have been really special for us. We're enjoying each other!"

Fuller met former Bachelor Soules through mutual friend — and Soules' fellow Iowa native — Kelsey Weier, who competed with Fuller on Peter Weber's Bachelor season.

"She was like, 'I think he's single and he's very attractive, you should talk to him,' " recalls Fuller.

Although Bachelor host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight in May, "I guess [Soules] slid into her DMs," Fuller says,"He ended up texting me [in March], and we connected. Some people said he slid into my DMs, but he literally owns an iPhone 2 and can barely send out a text! But if he had, I would have responded."

When the pair finally met in person in Soules' hometown of Arlington, Iowa, in early April, "I think we were both really nervous," says Fuller. "But it wasn't awkward. It felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, 'I really like him!' I felt a genuine connection. And Iowa is so quiet — we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other's company."

Though Fuller is planning a move to Nashville or Los Angeles, she and Soules are comfortable with long distance, so far.

"We don't really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it," says Fuller. "We are learning and we're growing and we're figuring each other out."

And Fuller says a shared Bachelor experience has connected them on another level.

"It's nice to be able to share that commonality," says Fuller. "But Chris got to know me for me, not for what he saw on the show. And I'm grateful the way things ended on the show — it worked out!"

And when it comes to her new guy, "he's a good one," says Fuller of Soules. "He's the best."

Fuller and Soules were first linked in April when fans noticed that they appeared to be social distancing together during the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa. At the time, Fuller posted a photo on Instagram with the location tag of Arlington.

In June, the two were photographed together while visiting a bakery in Fuller's hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.